Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Spring is Sexy

Even though we are in the depths of winter, it’s spring in my bones. The dark daylight days are behind us. Sunshine and more light is in our immediate future. I feel this. I know this. By mid-February we will be at the beginning of spring and… I find that very sexy.
Another thought… In order for something to be considered sexy, does it have to do with sex?
I don’t think so.
My definition of sexy is anything that is exciting, interesting, appealing, intriguing and attractive.
Such as, I went for a beautiful walk the other night. It was winter mild with delicate snow falling intermittently. It was simply a very calm sexy night.
Although, the trees and birds have not confirmed my spring awareness yet, it will happen in another 2-3 weeks. I will confirm when they speak up. But I really felt a shift in the light. The light force is taking over from the darkness. Get ready winter, spring is awakening.
Although, on my walk today in -21C with clear sky-blue eyes, I heard birds chirping. I think they are talking to me.
Here’s a bold question… What is sexy to you?
Those who love food may find delicious food to be sexy and perhaps cause desire. Wine can be very sexy too. Chocolates! Oh yes, my beloved chocolates. Just in time for Valentine’s Day to overindulge in one of my favourite passions of eating excellent quality chocolates.
I just tossed in three chocolates while writing this.
My thought is to take the physical act of sex out of the term sexy and apply it to whatever you find exciting, interesting, appealing, intriguing and attractive.
When I suggest taking sex out of sexy, I mean, I just went for an amazing cross-country ski. Right after that, I picked up a Dairy Queen caramel and banana sundae in the drive through – in January! That’s SEXY to me!!
Perhaps this is the new, very warped perspective of what this old goat thinks sexy is now?
Nevertheless, I ask, what is sexy to you?
For me it could be any of the following:
1. A big box of Caramallows — chocolates from the Harbor Candy Shop in Ogunquit, Maine. That’s super sexy! Toss in some penuche walnut fudge and I’m melting sexy.
2. First fresh groomed tracks on my favourite ski hill or cutting new powder tracks after a big snow fall. That’s deliciously sexy!
3. Knowing what I do makes people happy – sssssexy!
4. Putting on a brand new, black cashmere turtleneck sweater – sexy!
5. Freshly baked bread with room temperature butter schmeared all over it – molto sexy!
6. Anything Italian – I will leave this one without explanation.
Truth is, everyone has their own version of what sexy is to them — with or without sex.
The important thing is to “press upon it as a point of interest and allow it to blossom.”
My suggestion is to take a look at the day and say to yourself, “What is sexy in your day?” If you can find it, you will find something that will give you pleasure.
Knowing that spring is in my bones is my sexy today. Also, I just did a crazy thing. I ordered a box of Caramallows! Those decadent chocolate treats are on their way to me. To indulge in, to savour, to share and enjoy as they sweetly slide down my throat. That’s real sexy stuff. Happy early Valentine’s Day to me!
Giving yourself something to look forward to is also very sexy. You are so important to you and don’t forget that. Plan something to look forward to today!
Don’t hesitate to Spring Yourself Forward!
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
