I love this time of year! Especially, the fresh starts to a new school adventure. Crisp new sheets of paper and notebooks ready to be filled with life learned lessons. I love being a teacher, even more so during this time of year.
I remember starting Grade 6 with Miss Chess. She was so cool. On Wednesday September 4th, 1974, I opened up a brand new notebook and wrote the date on the top right corner on page #1. This was written in my utmost best cursive handwriting. Always on the first page of any new subject notebook, I tried to write the date perfectly.
Fresh newly sharpened pencils in a clean pencil case was so exciting for me.
In Grade 6 we needed to have a protractor set. These tools were so foreign to me. We were going to work with angles and degrees in different forms of measurements. My tools were neatly stored in a perfectly sized tin container. Perhaps I felt like an engineer, although, I didn’t know what that was.
My hair was neatly tied back in a ponytail, so as to not interact with my eyes and learning. I was ready to learn everything and so happy to be with my old and new friends.
Knowing me, I was perhaps a little too nervous and felt butterflies in my stomach on the first day.
Miss Chess knew exactly what to do to break the nervous ice. She asked every student to bring something for Show & Tell the next day. The only request she had was it must include words. It could be a sign, a book, even a menu. It just needed to contain words.
This got me wondering and daydreaming, which I was infamous for.
During the first day of school I wondered what I would bring for Show & Tell. I loved and still love children’s books. But… Which book would I bring?
As soon as the first school day ended, I ran home and zipped through my children’s book library.
Which book? Which story? Which poem? Which words? So many to choose from! Which would be the best?
It took me hours to decide. Finally, I settled on 2. I just couldn’t leave the house with only 1 book.
My excitement to go back to school was thrilling. Miss Chess knew exactly how to get her students interested and wanting to return to school.
I selected:
1. A Fish Out of Water, by Helen Palmer, illustrated by P.D. Eastman.
I love this book because it’s a ridiculous story and so much fun to read. The illustrations are fabulous and the story is amazingly full of excitement and humour.
2. The Wonderful Story of HOW YOU WERE BORN, by Sidonie Matsner Gruenberg, illustrated by Hildegard Woodward.
This is a non-fiction book which explains in detail the story of conception and birth. At 11 years old, I was totally fascinated with the science of reproduction. This book has beautiful illustrations, even nudes! I couldn’t get over the forbidden body parts.
With a skip in my step, I went to day two of Grade 6 with my Show and Tell books. I was so proud! The other students brought recipes, signs, menus, stickers, a license plate, a mug, mail, newspapers, magazines, etc. It was an amazing collection of things with words.
So many years later, I have never forgotten this day in Grade 6.
Alas, it was my time to stand in front of the class and discuss my books. I explained what I loved about them and provided a little bit of content. With pride, I went back to my desk and chair. My new classmate whispered to me if she could read my books later. I smiled.
Later in the day, Miss Chess read my book, “A Fish Out of Water”. I almost busted with more pride.
After school I ran home to tell my parents that Miss Chess read my book to the class. Once again, I couldn’t wait to get back to school the next day.
Ever since that day, I have found a love for children’s literature. I am a full grown adult in my 50s and I LOVE CHILDREN’S LITERATURE! I rather read a new children’s story than an adult novel any day.
I adore children’s book so much, I published a children’s picture book in 2011 titled, The Black Velvet Jacket, illustrated by Ross Paperman. It’s widely available for purchase, just sayin.
My love for children’s literature is not restricted to stories; I also love children’s poetry. Often my beloved father would recite two children’s poems to me about 3 Dirty Birds Sitting on the Curb and The Foot Brothers. Those poems were treasures and I haven’t forgotten them.
Of course I have written children’s poetry too. Being the fact that this article is titled Show & Tell, it will be my pleasure to show and tell some of my favourite children’s poetry. Enjoy!!!
NUTS
Did somebody say nuts?
I like nuts…
I like all kinds of nuts!
I like pistachio nuts
I like walnuts
I like pine nuts
I like almond nuts
I like filbert nuts
I like caaaaashewwwww!!! – God bless you… nuts!
I like hazel eye… nuts
I like hot coco in the winter… nuts
I like pecan you come over to my house and play… nuts?
I like pea in the pod silly… nuts
Hey…. did you ask me if I like nuts?
I do…
I’m……NUTS about you!
Twirl
So sweet in her pink winter jacket
Bladed skates upon dropped polished toes
Light green eyes of honesty
Can you twirl? Can you teach me?
At level to her strawberry hair
I saw a dream of lights on the ice
A princess gliding through the dark
I can twirl, I can teach you!
Together I held this feather and hope
Sweet mist of breath puffed skyward
The wind could move her same as I
We twirl and swirl and curl the air
Teeth frosted and dried from the thrill
Our hair mixed but wanting to eat
February Valentines and chocolates around
Twirling and swirling dizzy unbound
Unleashed my child and the stinky pink in me
Lifted life circles and family trees
Please hold me and teach me to twirl
Angels, fairies and all little girls.
Please visit my website www.suzannereislerlitwin.com to read more published poetry.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
