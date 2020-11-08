Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Sh*ve It Up You’re A$$!

So you think I’m going to take this sitting down? Do you think I’m going to just wait around for things to change? Think again Buddy, this horse has left the barn! It’s my RODEO!
Sure I keep hearing that, I can’t do this and I can’t do that and I miss this n’that and all the crap!
Blah, Blah, F**kin Blah!
Instead of complaining about everything, GET OFF YOUR ASS AND DO SOMETHING USEFUL!
The key word here is USEFUL! In unison, I’m sure my children’s’ eyes just rolled to the back of their heads. They have heard this word their whole lives. To be useful is to be responsible for yourself and responsible for the fricken world.
GET OFF YOUR ASS AND DO SOMETHING TO HELP SOMEONE. There is so much need out there. Get useful and then you will feel better about everything.
You are the only one who can make a difference, otherwise, you will sit around and wait and wait for change to come. Waiting for Godot is a great play, but not a way of life!
IS LIFE IN THE WAITING ROOM OR IS LIFE IN THE LIVING ROOM?
Good question!
I look at this world situation as a mouse maze. You go down one route and you hit a dead end. You go down another route and you hit another dead end. You do this until you’re either exhausted or you can… MAKE YOUR OWN MAZE AND CREATE YOUR OWN ROUTE!
IT’S TIME TO TAKE CHARGE OF IT! GET CONTROL OF YOURSELF AND GET CREATIVE!
Creativity is a great place to live. Whether it’s quilting, sewing, painting, drawing, writing, dancing, or any form of art – try it!
Perhaps you want to learn something like a new language, creative writing, stock market trading, hockey card collecting or even cooking. You can learn almost everything online now! Workout – online, education – online, shopping – online, concerts – online, book readings – online, etc.
You can also sell just about anything online. Set up a little online store and sell things you don’t need. Make some extra money and maybe even buy things you’ve never owned before. Start a new collection of something which interests you. Join the fabulous online community of Elvis loving fans! We are a Hunka, Hunka load of fun!
Learning something new is a great way to become inspired and grow as a person.
I’m sure you’ve heard the expression, “I’m the Boss of me!” If this is true, then take the bull by the horns and get bossy with yourself. Get busy. Get USEFUL!
Did you know that you can force spring flower bulbs in your own home? This means to grow spring flowers indoors. All you need are spring flower bulbs, small plastic growing pots or glass planter jars, black earth, and a fridge/freezer. This way you can have spring flowers all winter long! Check out this link:
- https://www.pennington.com/all-products/fertilizer/resources/forcing-beautiful-bulbs-for-your-indoor-garden
How lovely will it be to have spring flowers in your home all winter? Let’s get this project started. Buy spring flower bulbs now and the supplies to get this project going. If you love flowers, it’s worth the effort.
But, I get so lazy this time of year. It is getting darker and colder outside, the day light hours are shorter and we are stuck at home…
Ya know what I say to that…. F**K THAT S**T!
Sue, be a lady… No one appreciates that colourful language you use – Mother’s voice.
If you have most of the stuff in your life working well and in order, it’s a matter of perspective and illusion.
This is a creative writing lesson I teach to my students, “Perspective and Illusion”.
Some of the best survivors of the greatest world challenges changed their perspective from hopelessness to hopeful almost to the point of illusion.
I will explain:
In Montreal, in mid-October to mid-December the sun will be setting earlier each day. By mid-December, the sun will set around 4:00 p.m. During these days, the day light hours are very short, which makes the evenings much longer. This is a reality, but I look at it as an illusion. It’s almost a magic trick type of illusion.
I ask myself this question. If it was Mid-May, around 4:00 p.m. in the light of day, what would I be doing? Perhaps I would be outside tending to my garden, going for a jog, buying groceries, or working on an article. Perhaps I would be preparing dinner, reading a book, fixing things around the home, or maybe even washing my car.
So I ask myself… Now that it’s Mid-November, around 4:00 p.m. in the darkness of day, what would I be doing? I could be doing all the above, except for tending to my garden. No big difference! The main difference is darkness vs light, cold vs warm, attitude vs illusion.
The darkness is the illusion. You need to place your mind in the light of day and still do what you would be doing. Therefore, when I go outside in the darkness of autumn at 4:00 p.m., I say to myself this is an illusion. The greatest magic trick there is!
I remind myself that I can’t be fooled by the darkness and the cold weather because,
I am the master of illusion and I know the trick.
So take that and sh*ve it up you’re a$$! - Sorry Mom
Now I ask you, whatcha gonna do?
Wait around for something better to come along or are you going to take the bull by the horns and steer this steer in your direction?
It’s my rodeo and I’m going to ride it my way!
If you get busy, get useful, get control, you will get motivated, chances are you will …be happy!
By the way, toss in some colourful words and you’ll own it too!
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.