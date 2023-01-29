Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Screw first impressions

I can’t tell how many times first impressions have misguided me. You’ve got to give it much more time to truly develop an impression about someone or something. Getting a sense, a feeling of someone or something at a first meeting is fair. But learning more about what a person does and their history will better serve your overall impression.
Many, many years ago I was a victim of a lousy first impression. In my later teens I was dating a hunky outdoorsman. Let’s call him Dude. He was one of those guys who did all his activities outdoors, like camping, hiking, skiing, kayaking, biking, and running. Perhaps calling him Stud, would be a better name for him.
Dude and I were dating for a brief time. I’m an outdoorsy kind of gal, as I did all the same activities. However, at that time in my life, I was also a very serious Farah Fawcett hair and make-up kind of girl too. I could manage any steep, up-hill hike, providing my hair was somewhat styled and my makeup was sweat resistant.
Don’t make a false impression of me! I’m simply being honest of my younger self. I’ve adjusted just a tad since then — wink 😉!
Just a tad…
Getting back to Dude (Stud). While we were dating, I was adjusting more to his lifestyle than he was adjusting to mine. I was doing off track skiing, winter camping, hiking, and other activities, just with more intensity and a slice of danger. I didn’t enjoy all the activities we did, as much as I loved the meals we cooked together and the togetherness.
On a brisk winter day, Dude invited me to take a walk around a mountain. He told me to dress very warm. I bundled up and headed out. As we were walking, I didn’t realize the temperature was so cold and the wind made it even worse. Hey, I love winter, so this didn’t bother me much, but it was a bit uncomfortable. I had to completely cover my face and forehead with a scarf. I added some sunglasses, which didn’t protect the bridge of my nose. I needed a total wooly face mask and goggles.
We walked and he talked. I gave one-word answers as my mouth and scarf were frozen from the moisture in my breath. After an hour, I suggested we head back as my feet were really cold. I didn’t want him to think I couldn’t handle the cold. I could! I just wasn’t enjoying myself anymore. I kept thinking about the hot chocolate and marshmallows he was promising to make.
Dude suggested we end our walk at his mom’s house, which was in close proximity to the mountain. I thought that was a great relationship-moving-forward idea. I hadn’t met his mother yet and today was a seamlessly natural opportunity. I thought his mother would be so pleased to meet me with my super rosy cheeks and outdoor smelling hair.
Upon arrival, I peeled off my winter layers of sunglasses, hat, huge wet scarf, gloves, coat, sweater, snow pants, and boots.
That’s when his mom looked at me and gasped! Then I looked at Dude and he gasped too!
I excused myself and dashed to the washroom. I looked into the mirror and I saw ALICE COOPER!!! The entire make up on my eyes, eyeliner, shadow and mascara had melted and was all over my face. Horror show Sue!
I rushed to remove all the makeup quickly. I was in a beauty panic! Then I vigorously pinched my cheeks to maintain my cold fresh outdoor look. I returned for my second impression with Dude’s mom, but it was too late. She was not impressed with me at all. As a matter of fact, after that day, Dude (Dud), never called me again.
Regardless of that experience, I still found the very best Stud Dude for me.
Although, I never forgot how I felt when a first impression of me was not representative of my actual self. From that experience, I now rely on second and third impressions along with actions and history to learn more about a person. It’s not what they say, it’s what they do. It’s not what they look like, it’s who they are. It’s not that moment you meet a person, it’s their history that determines themselves. Talk is cheap, actions speak volumes. More so, your history tells your truth. What have you done and what are you doing?
“You are what you do, not what you say you’ll do.” — Carl Jung
I wish I had a photo of my Alice Cooper face. If this happened today, I would have taken a photo of myself and shared it with my closet friends. The caption would read, “Alice Cooper meets the Ice Queen!
Lessons to learn
For the Farah in me, in any season, always wear waterproof mascara when doing outdoor activities. Always give many opportunities to make first, second and third impressions. Don’t focus on making a first impression, focus on creating an excellent personal history which will speak volumes for you. So actually, you don’t have to speak very much. And…Don’t work so hard to fit into someone else’s lifestyle. Every relationship is a compromise to equally adapt to each other.
In the end, your history tells the true story.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
