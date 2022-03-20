Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Restored by Baba Yetu

Currently, I’m searching for meaning in life. I’m trying to find solutions. I’m begging God for peace. But I’m just one person on this huge planet. What can I do?
Every day I ask for peace to be restored, for lives to be saved, for babies to be born in safe places. The feeling of helplessness is overwhelming at times. So, I search and search and sometimes I find answers within the salvation of music. Music has the power to heal and if for just a few minutes, peace maybe restored within oneself.
I found a beautiful and powerful song titled Baba Yetu, written by Christopher Tin. “Baba Yetu” means “Our Father” in Swahili. Although the song was first written as the theme song for the 2005 video game Civilization IV, it also won a Grammy Award in the Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocalist(s) category. Since then, this song has gone on to be sung by numerous choirs around the world.
- For more information about this song and the lyrics, please follow this link.
What connects me to this song is the power of the words and the voices when sung in a choir. It is moving and I need to feel loving movements these days. I need for something spiritual to move my mind, body, and soul. I need to cry and yell and scream for peace. I need to be heard, to have it stop, to listen to the cries and to find solutions before the next day the sun rises.
But, I am just one person on this huge planet. What can I do?
I can help others in sharing the small pieces of peace that I find along my path for salvation. This is what the song Baba Yetu does for me. Here are the Lyrics in Swahili and in English. This is the Lord's Prayer.
I was first exposed to this song in 2018 when it was sung by the Angel City Chorale choir on the TV show America’s Got Talent. Here is a link to part of this performance.
Since that time, I have followed this incredible choir. Angel City Chorale is a Los Angeles choir conducted by founder and artistic director Sue Fink. The group consists of 160 singers of all different ages, religions, races, and orientation. The choir’s diversity is what makes them so beautiful. Although, they are all so difference, they sing with the same passionate voice. When I watch this choir and listen to their voices, I am restored in humanity. I need this now.
Here is another link to more information about the Angel City Chorale.
“As a choir, we exist to bring people together, to elevate the human spirit and celebrate our unity of spirit and diversity of expression.,” said Sue Fink, founder and artistic director. “We may be separated by walls and distance, but not by heart – not from each other or from the beauty and diversity of the city we represent. We firmly believe that we will make it through this crisis, that we will come together again, sing together again and fly again.”
Baba Yetu restores me. I have been listening to it daily, usually at night when my world is a little still.
- Here is a link to the choir’s full performance of Baba Yetu.
I strongly encourage you to view it with the volume on high. First watch and listen, then listen with your eyes closed. It will move you, maybe even to tears of relief and joy. Feel the drums with the beautiful lead voice guiding the strengths of sound. Perhaps this song will also help to restore your faith in humanity. Here is the choir’s moto:
“Building Community One Song at a Time” – Angel City Chorale
I hope you will share with us the places and ways you have found restoration. I know there is sweetness in life. Perhaps it can be found in music, poetry, dance, family, and in the love for unexpected places.
Open your heart to wonderful new experiences that might surprise you with restoration of the soul, as, muziki una nguvu ya kuponya – music has the power to heal.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
