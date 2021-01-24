Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Recipe of Life

Truth be told, I don’t follow a recipe very well. Perhaps it’s my need to improvise all the time? Maybe it’s the methodical time involved in carefully following the steps? Maybe I just can’t “FOLD IN THE CHEESE?”
Although, this week my son said, “Ma! You made a fantastic, the best ever Mac N’Cheese.” So, perhaps I do know how to “Fold in the Cheese?”
Which a got me thinking about the recipe of life, as we all need different ingredients to be happy? Not included in this recipe are obvious human basic needs such as: water, food, clothing, and shelter.
Listed in no particular order, here are some ingredients for the recipe of my happy life:
Health, Family, Love, Friends, Animals, Plants, Teaching, Activities like running, skiing, cross country skiing, hiking, walking, poetry, Elvis, Flowers, Creating Art, Writing, Alone time, Classical Music, Dance, Laughter, Jokes, CANDY, ICE CREAM, Yummy foods, Gardening, Winter months, and more LOVE. This list can go on and on and on.
At this time, try to create a list of ingredients for the recipe of your happy life.
Once you have created your recipe items, put them in an order of importance. List the items from most important to least important. For me, Health, Love and Family are a huge importance, so they are at the top of my recipe list.
Once you have the order of importance, try to assign a type of measurement. Perhaps a pie measurement works best for you, or a measuring cup works too. See the photo of the Pie Chart.
For example: Love would hold a very big space in my pie, so would family. However, cross country skiing and winter sports might rival candy and ice cream, as I might not be happy without either of them. I just need a dash of jokes here and there. I also need a dash of alone time too. So these pie slices would be very small.
Some people might prioritize Good Food as very important, so that ingredient might take up a lot of space in their pie chart.
I can almost bet that winter and winter sports are not a priority for most people and would not exist in their recipe of life. For me, it’s a big priority.
This is an interesting activity to do with your family. I will be doing this activity with my creative writing students. Once they identify their ingredients they will write about their priority sequence. It will be amazing to hear of their individual recipes and pies.
You may never look at a pie the same way again.
Perhaps your priorities have shifted in the last year? Mine certainly have. I wonder if you had created this recipe and pie in 2019 and revisited it in 2021, how different your priorities would be? I wonder? I will pose this question to my students too.
It’s good to think and to think harder. It stimulates the mind.
This is why I love education, teaching and writing so much. My mind is always engaged and stimulated. I have my thinking cap on nice and tight. Then I take it off when I run or cross country ski and lose all my thoughts in a meditative state.
Let’s try our recipe out.
Here are the steps:
- List in no particular order, what are the 10-15 important things in your life which make you happy.
- Determine which are the most important to the least. Your top priority should be at the top of the list.
- Your life is worth 100% happiness!
- Assign a percentage of worth for each priority, such as family is 90% of my happiness. (This is just an example)
- Try to place the percentages into a Pie Chart – this is easily done with a computer application in pie chart making or pencil and paper works well too!
- Now you have the recipe of your happiness in a pie!
Interestingly, everyone’s recipe will be different and some priorities will be the same.
Something to do. Something to think about. A great exercise for couples to re-connect their priorities and needs.
For a change try this activity, a kind of interesting thing to do instead of a puzzle. If you don’t feel like writing it down, simply have a conversation about the topic.
Is there anyone out there who has winter and winter sports as a priority? If so let me know, we are very few.
And… If this article gives you a craving for a delicious slice of pie? Do not hesitate! I’m writing this article while eating a piece of hot apple pie with ice cream at 2:00 a.m.
Go ahead! HAVE A SLICE OF LIFE!
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.