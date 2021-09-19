Have you ever read the book, “Tuesdays with Morrie”, by Mitch Albom? If you haven’t, treat yourself. If you have, you might know about reading authentic feelings. Knowing what you are reading is honest feels comforting. This beautiful book holds all those truths. Treat yourself if you haven’t read it and read it again if you have.
This is a lesson I teach all my writing students, regardless of which writing course they take. When you write about something, realness will write itself. This means, the honest truth can be felt by the reader or listener.
If you talk about your joy that’s one thing. If you talk about what the joy did to you or how it makes you feel, that’s another. You can write, I felt joy today or you can write, this joy filled my soul and brought me happy tears. Those honesties will connect you to people.
When someone tells me they are tired, I ask in what way? How is being tired affecting you? Do your legs feel heavy, do you need to lie down, or do you need not to speak? What is the feeling of tired making you really feel?
“Sue, I had a great day.” said Lise
“What made your day great? Do you feel great in your body, mind and soul?” asked Sue.
Ask yourself these questions.
What is driving your emotions and feelings?
Why do you love certain things and not other things? How can you describe this love?
Great writers are able to explain this in very few words. Such as:
“My body does what it does, because it loves you that way.”
Realness in writing is a gold star for connecting with readers. Readers want to know more of your inner thoughts and feelings than their own. Perhaps it gives them an avenue into their own perspectives and purpose.
There is so much good in honesty. It’s freeing and liberating.
The concept of writing realness is not limited to just writers. We, as people can connect with our realness. We, can speak our truths.
When you feel something, ask yourself why am I feeling this? What is driving this feeling? What will I do with these feelings? Perhaps I can be productive with them and do something useful for myself or for someone else.
Nowadays, there is so much content out there that isn’t real. So much so, you actually don’t know what to believe. What is the truth and who can you trust in accepting their truth?
I must admit that I have become disenchanted with many social media outlets, specifically Instagram. When I first joined I thought it would be a great way to get my articles to more people. Then I found myself following people for a variety of reasons. I think I got caught up in the whole “Influencer” thing.
Then I met an Instagram Influencer and I realized that their social media persona was nothing like who they are. They are for the most part actors and sales people trying to influence you to buy their products, a lifestyle, or a seemingly perfect life. None of it was in fact real. Not only was I grossly disappointed, I felt lied to and taken advantage of. I also felt stress about my own life, now knowing all the falsities.
Their truth was distorted.
That’s when I took a big step back out of that media platform and dropped all forms of influence. I still use it for posting my articles, but I will not engage in anything else.
TRUTH, HONESTY, AND REALNESS MUST REIGN!
I consider myself lucky because I am seasoned. I am old enough to know that there is another way to live in the real world without social media.
Social Media People…. Every once in a while you need to remind yourself that no one’s life is perfect and fabulous and full of glam and glitter. Everyone has problems and suffers in some way. Everyone! That’s the truth!
Young people today are surrounded by a well-constructed unreal reality. This at times, might make them feel insecure and unsuccessful when comparing themselves to those who don’t project their authentic self.
What to do?
Create realness in your own life and push for that honesty.
Realness happens every day as you live. Unreal happens when it’s created using lighting, filters, paints, sound, video, cameras, technology, etc. Social Media is the film industry in a mobile device!
Sometimes we need to remind people around us where the truth is with our own realness.
Speak the truth! Write the realness! Remind yourself now, as you live, this is real life and its happening right now, unfiltered!
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
