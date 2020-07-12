Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Questioning the past? No way, go forward!

I went for a run last week on Mount Royal in Montreal. My favourite park in the whole wide world. It’s my place of peace and tranquility. When I am in this park, I feel all the stress automatically leave my body. I do many activities there. Here is the order of my most favourite to favourite activities I do in the park. My #1 is cross country skiing. That is my glory. Then it’s running, walking, hiking and picnicking.
There is a special something beautiful about it which makes me feel tranquil, peaceful and lucky. So lucky that this park is only about 10-15 minutes from my home, and it’s walking or running distance. The running surface along the carriage path is so soft. It’s perfect for my achy knees.
I’m sure you get my love for this special place.
So here I was running along the carriage path with a running buddy. I was saying how it has been four months since I have been in the park. It was closed to the public for a long time, which made me yearn even more for it.
As we were running I got jammed into thinking about all the things in my past which I haven’t had done. It was as though I was spinning down into a hole of “Should Have, Could Have, Would Haves, and Didn’ts.”
Such as, “We haven’t run together in four months. I didn’t get to do any spring skiing. No skiing or running on corn snow. I missed all of my spring ballets, theatre, opera, and concerts. And… the worst is… I haven’t seen a good Elvis show in months!
I went on and on and on and on. All about the things which didn’t happen. On and on and on and on I vented about the past…
Suddenly, my running buddy stopped running, so I stopped too. That’s when these words were spoken to me, “Are we going to spend the next hour listening to you talk about the past? All that didn’t happen? All that stuff you can’t change? All those couldn’t shouldn’t, wouldn’t and didn’ts? If that’s the case you’re own your own!”
I said, “For real?”
“YA! FOR REAL!” was yelled at me.
Then I got a serious re-adjustment!
“How’s about talking about the future? Like what you’re looking forward to? Or how blessed we are to run in this oasis in the city? Or your plans for this and next year? There’s nothing we can do about the past. It’s done. It can’t be changed. We can only learn from it, remember it and move on. Move on fast! Keep your memories in the past and live in the present. Otherwise you’re running alone today. Kapish?”
I just got smashed over my head with a dose of reality! Boom! But, it didn’t end there.
More words were spoken to me, “The past stays in the past! Move forward. As you run, do you move your body forward? Yes, no? Think as you move. You’re running forward, so think and run forward. Hey! Do you ever run backwards?”
I said, “No?”
“So, why in the hell would your think backwards?”
Then I felt a swift kick in my ass and heard, “Go Forth Young Man!”
It was just what I needed. A good kick in the ass to move my body and mind forward.
Ya know, you’re never too old to get a good jolt to knock some sense into your brain.
I started to laugh and we continued our run.
I’m now committed to thinking forward, running forward and moving forward in my life. Regardless of what I might step in, which may spoil the route, I will not let it keep me stuck in the past or move me backwards. Push forward and through.
WE ARE WARRIORS!
Thinking back on that day, it was the kick in the ass which knocked some sense into me.
If I’m running forward, why would I be thinking backwards? It didn’t make any sense.
Kudos to my running buddy. It’s great to have buddies who play the role of not accepting your behaviour. It’s a fantastic reflector and mirror into our behaviour. As we get older, there are less people around to discipline us. We become the top of our food chains. There are no checks and balances. It’s always good to have a buddy who can be at the top of your food chain.
And… It’s a good thing to have a “tender” realignment. I hope you have a friend who will figuratively or literally give you a good kick in your ass – of course in the gentlest terms of endearment!
