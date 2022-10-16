Suzanne Reisler Litwin: My Kind of Sexy

As a tween, an almost adolescent, I didn’t really understand what sexy was. All I knew was that Elvis Presley made me feel differently. For some reason, I wanted to kiss him and my eyes were glued to his body when he performed. He was crazy sexy to me, although, I didn’t know what sexy was.
Once I fully understood what sexy was, Elvis was gone, never to return. That was a total rip off. Left to seek out other sexy avenues I stumbled upon, David Cassidy, John Travolta, Tony Defranco, Davy Jones, and the super cute guy down my street.
Daily, I would roll my eyes over the Tiger Beat magazine and dream about the cute and sexy guys in the photos. As a budding adolescent, I quickly learned about feeling sexy and clearly knew what I was interested in. There was no way I could ever be with Elvis, or the celebrities in the teen fan magazines, so the cute guy down the street was on my radar.
At that time in my life, sexy thoughts were primarily driven by cute guys. Never could I imagine a scrumptious piece of a hot icing dripping chocolate cake to be considered my sexy. Are you crazy?
As I entered my 20s, my fascination with celebrity heart throbs quickly diminished. But I still missed Elvis. Some nights were quite lonely singing Heart Break Hotel, and Are You Lonesome Tonight?
After many quiet nights, some fun days, and quite a few dates, I married the cutest guy who lived down my street, across the lights, and towards the park. During the years of raising our children, overwhelming exhaustion altered my original perspective of sexy. Rushing to school, to the rink, the tutors, and dance halls changed my point of sexy view. I desired peace, quiet and silence. Then a quiet movie night at home, was my new sexy. If the movie happened to be Elvis in Blue Hawaii or Viva Las Vegas, it was very sexy. Alone time was insatiable.
Now that our children are adults and are no longer living with us, I have plenty of alone and quiet time. I’m not as exhausted. This would be a great time to revive my original perspective of sexy.
However, time has adjusted my needs. What I originally viewed as sexy is still sexy but doesn’t garner the same excitement. I still get thrilled from the yearly Australian Fireman Calendar, but I also get thrilled from visiting a beach!
For me, a gooey caramel and banana sundae from Dairy Queen is soooo sexy. A brisk walk through the best of autumn foliage is sexy. A beautifully written note on gorgeous soft paper is sexy. A bouquet of flowers is sexy. A wonderful, delicious meal paired with a refreshing cocktail is very sexy.
My sexy list can go on and on and on. The common denominator is that now, my sexy list has nothing to do with sex. It has everything to do with what makes me feel sexy.
Perhaps my age has caused me to throw in the sex and sexy towel? Noooooo Way!!! It’s simply my needs, appreciation, and gratitude that has changed. Here are some samples of what women, around my age, find sexy:
- Natalie – Coming home and catching my husband vacuuming, still wearing the dish gloves after cleaning the kitchen… Grrr, damned sexy!
- Jessica – Eating in bed watching reality TV and lights out by 10 😊.
- Lucy – Great wine with someone who also loves to drink it.
- Rhonda – Men with a full head of thick grey hair and a good sense of humour.
- Janie – Receiving flowers from your guy and telling you he chose the colourful ones because he knew how much you love colour.
- Ellen – Watching a man cook delicious foods for me.
- Alissa - Kevin Costner with wrinkles around his eyes, while riding his horse.
- Martine – A full night of undisturbed sleep, followed by a quiet morning coffee while reading the newspaper.
- Angie – The retirement stage when I can fully enjoy my life, take care of myself and not work.
- Debbie – When without being asked, he prepares a creative meal for the family, sets the table properly, and initiates the clean-up. Creativity, competence, and initiative all wrapped into one!
- Shannie – Emotional intelligence and someone who is creative, artistic and a visionary.
- Lori – Walking alone with my wonderful dogs in a quiet, beautiful wooded park.
- Cecile – A big full moon with its reflection on the water.
- Antonella – Beating my partner at backgammon or cards while drinking wine, then settling our bets.
- Gloria – Suspenders! On a fireman, or with ski pants, or on tuxedo pants. I just find suspenders so sexy. I really don’t know why?
What’s your kind of sexy? Let us know. Leave us a comment or two, perhaps a suggestion, a perspective, an appreciation, or a song!
A heartbeat, it's a lovebeat
And a lovebeat is a good vibration
Oh, a heartbeat is a lovebeat
And when we meet, it's a good sensation
Listen to my heart pound
Listen to my love sound
Feel it gettin' stronger
Can't hold back any longer
Defranco Family: Heartbeat, It’s a Lovebeat,
So sexy, Grrrr…
By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
