Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Meliorism

Every day I receive The Word of the Day from the site dictionary.com. Sometimes I know the word and sometimes I don’t. On occasion, the word of the day is interesting and useful. other times it’s not. But… On August 19, 2022, I received the word, “Meliorism.” [meel-yuh-riz-uhm, mee-lee-uh-] noun. The doctrine that the world tends to become better or may be made better by human effort.
What is the origin of Meliorism?
Meliorism, the doctrine that the world becomes better by human effort, is based on the Latin adjective melior “better,” which is also the source of the English verb ameliorate, “to make or become better,” as well as French meilleur, Italian migliore, Portuguese melhor, and Spanish mejor, all meaning “better” or “best,” depending on context. Meliorism was first recorded in English in the late 1850s.
How is Meliorism used?
The novelist George Eliot (aka Mary Ann Evans) in a letter she wrote in 1885, states something rather less negative in its outlook and attitude: the term ‘meliorism,’ or the belief that the world’s suffering is healable if we all work together for that end …. “We can meet together in a great disco of the mind, fueled by the conviction that one day, in the not-too-distant future, that beautiful, fragile, craved-for togetherism we all so desperately miss, will resume again for real.”
This word jumped off the screen and right into my mind. So many questions filled up my thoughts. How will I used this word? I need to know more about this word. Where does this word come from? Who has used this word? I need to research this like crazy!
Due to the fact that I am a Logophile (lover of words) I get consumed by new and exciting words. What interested me the most, was Mary Ann Evans known by her pen name George Eliot, was an English novelist, poet, journalist, translator and one of the leading writers of the Victorian Era. Her life story is so very interesting and not typical of that time. I suggest you follow this link to learn more about her.
I love her words, “We can meet together in a great disco of the mind, fueled by the conviction that one day, in the not-too-distant future, that beautiful, fragile, craved-for togetherism we all so desperately miss, will resume again for real.”
Does this capture our time in 2022? The wanting for togetherism we all so desperately need and miss. The word togetherism does exist at Urban Dictionary.
Her words resonated with me. We want to be together, as being apart for long has been quite difficult. Not only that, but the belief being together on a united front will make the world better. This is the meaning of Meliorism — the doctrine that the world tends to become better or may be made better by human effort.
So, let’s not just get together. Let’s get together to make something better. Togetherism, teamwork, connecting to make this world a better place. We can do it! Here is the kicker… When you do something to improve the world you are rewarded with an amazing, wonderful feeling of accomplishment, success and love that lasts and lasts and lasts for months!
I believe in Meliorism, that the world tends to become better or may be made better by human effort. This word gives me hope. Hope that we can make a wonderful difference if we work together as a team towards the collective good.
In loving this new word, I need to extend a big togetherism shout out and THANK YOU to my incredible fundraising team Suzie’s Sweethearts. In June 2022, together, we participated in the Sun Life JDRF Walk to Cure Diabetes. Our 2022 “We Can Cure It”, campaign was based on the empowerment sharing of Rosie the Riveter and the slogan, “We Can Do It!” In doing so, our team finished as the #1 fundraising team in Canada.
Months after this event, we still feel the joy of what we did. We still feel the empowerment and motivation to keep these efforts going. We, as a team, are now working towards the 2023 JDRF Walk campaign. We, our team, our efforts, our joy is spreading togetherism and meliorism.
In writing this, I ask you to find a team, an organization, a group or even as one person and work towards a togetherism, a meliorism. My thoughts are if everyone did just one drop of effort in trying to make the world a better place, it will get better faster.
Let’s take the word of the day and make it word-thy!
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
