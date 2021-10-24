Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Life as a bicycle

It was the summer of 1973 when I attached a small radio to the handlebars of my green banana seat bike. Not only did I have freedom of mobility, I also had easy access to, GREAT music.
At the tender age of 11, I rode my bicycle all over the neighborhood. As long as I didn’t cross Côte-Saint-Luc Road, Cavendish Blvd., or Baily Road, I was good to go. I thought I had a big space to ride. In retrospect, I guess I didn’t.
Not much mattered to me at that time. I was free and able to ride my bike and listen to new, fabulous music. I wasn’t far from my home when I heard Steely Dan’s Reelin’ in the Years. For me, that was the song of the summer. I heard it and I had to stop riding to listen.
I felt as though I was reelin’ in the years on my bike. Four minutes and 37 seconds later, the song was over. I couldn’t wait to hear it again. So, I quickly bought the single at the local Discus record store.
Every time I got on my bike, I hoped to hear the song again. I was lucky because it played often. When it played, I had an overwhelming feeling of freedom and mobility.
I recently heard the song while I was driving my car, now as a middle-aged woman eating a banana. Not quite the original vision when I first heard it. However, I was immediately sent back to those warm summer days on my bike listening to it for the first time.
Oh, the places you will go… Some lyrics from Reelin’ in the Years:
Your everlasting summer and you can see it fading fast
So you grab a piece of something that you think is gonna last
Well, you wouldn't even know a diamond if you held it in your hand
The things you think are precious I can't understand
Here’s a video of the band performing the song on Burt Sugarman’s The Midnight Special, Steely Dan’s Reelin’ in the Years
This song has had an everlasting effect on me. It got me thinking about life, my bicycle, and the places you can go. You can go anywhere, but will you?
I concluded that, life is like a bicycle. The more strength and effort you put into it, the more places you will go and the more you will do. The less work you put into it, the less you will see and do. It’s all about the efforts and hard work, which will make a difference in your life.
As a child, you might have learned to ride a tricycle. This had a lot of stability and was hopefully guided by an adult. You were going places freely; however, you couldn’t go very far or very fast on the tricycle. Yet, you had more security with your mobility and you were steering something new and exciting.
Bicycles with training wheels was the next level up in learning how to ride a bicycle. With this, my parents were very inventive. My two-wheeler had training wheels and I was able to go faster, as I had stability on either side of the back wheel.
The more I rode the two-wheeler with training wheels, the higher my parents lifted the training wheels off the ground. During this period, I needed to manage my balance more and more.
Then one day, my bicycle only had one training wheel on the left side of the bike. How was I going to keep my balance? I don’t know how, but I was suddenly able to.
Then, I anxiously waited for, “Our Day at the Park”.
On this day, my parents removed the last training wheel and I was going to ride a two-wheeler. This was done on the grassed area in the park, so if I fell down, I would fall onto soft grass, not pavement.
On a Sunday, my dad asked if I was ready for, “Our Day in the Park”.
I was! So, excited we drove our bikes to the local park. He removed the training wheel and I got on the bike.
As I peddled, he ran next to me saying, “Stay focused and peddle. Peddle. Keep peddling. Just peddle.”
After a few attempts with a fall or two, I succeeded in riding a two-wheeler. We both rode our two-wheelers home to show the rest of the family.
It took me no time to collect my balance and learn to ride a two-wheeler bike. I was so proud of myself. Now, I was going to go places and do things!
The roads were my oyster!
My bike took me everywhere I wanted to go.
My “life as a bicycle” philosophy has never left me. The more effort and strength you put into your bike, the more places you will go. In life, much is the same.
I hope you will carry with you a meaningful song along your life’s travels.
I’m still reelin’ in the years, many, many years later.
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
