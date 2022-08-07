Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Lessons from the Canoe 2022 — Finding Your Passion

It’s doesn’t all go as smoothly as you may assume. Sure, the photos and videos look flawless, but getting to that specific point in the lake is a big challenge. Firstly, I get the request. “Sue, when are we going canoeing? Let’s make a plan for next week when the weather looks great. Ya know, I’ve been dreaming of this day all bloody winter.”
No problem. We set a date, pending the weather conditions. On that morning, we check the weather forecast and wind then make a decision. It’s a go!
Noonie makes her famous eggie sandwiches, I fill the car with gas and off we go to Tremblant Provincial Park, entrance into the Diable Sector, towards Lac Monroe. Upon our arrival, it was overcast and the wind had picked up. It wasn’t like this when we left Montreal.
I quickly check the wind on the lake. It’s a bit bushy, as we say. We need to take extra precautions. With the help of wonderful Park Guides, we get our rented canoe into the lake. Do we need paddles? Nope! Noonie and I have our very own professionally crafted personalized paddles. She’s a pro, you know!
We brace the movement of the canoe while Noonie slowly steps into it. We balance, she sits comfortably, and we balance again. Then I descend into the canoe and we balance it once more before going afloat. It’s a slow cast into the mildly choppy lake as the wind is quite present. It’s a little bushy on the water, but Noonie is reassured as long as we stay close to the shoreline, we will be fine. Our life jackets are on tight.
Finally, the sun comes out and the wind dies down which causes the lake to rest. A blistery day is about to become blissful.
We paddle and paddle and paddle. While listening to the water wake against the canoe, specific drop, drop, drops fall off the paddle with every stroke.
I ask Noonie, “Are you happy?”
She takes a deep breath and says, “There’s no measure of this happiness. It’s beyond any feeling. It’s a complete peace, a joy, an utter passion of my mind, body and soul. I am alive.”
I had to write that down fast!
Without speaking, we paddled into the center of the lake. Just listening to the sounds around us was more fulfilling than our conversation. Complete peace.
When she spoke to me, I knew it was time for me to speak. That’s when I asked her, “What’s the lesson from the canoe today?”
Her response was quite long.
While paddling and looking around, Noonie said, “The lesson from the canoe today is, we have to realize that in the last few years our lives and our world have changed. And because of the stress that has been put on us, the way we live today, I think we have to reach out and find things that give us pleasure. How little they are, as little as going on a canoe trip, going to see the falls in Tremblant, reading a good book. We have to find our passion. When we are passionate about it, we will always have something to look forward to. All winter long, I dream about this. And here I am, at 87, having the best couple of hours of total enjoyment with my wonderful daughter. And I think it keeps you young. So, my lesson today is to find your passion, whatever it may be. Once you have that, you’ll always have something to look forward to.”
I didn’t speak for a while as I was absorbing her words and thoughts. I asked myself if I have any passions I would wait months to enjoy. In fact, I do. However, my passion for skiing exists during the winter. Therefore, my waiting months are during the summer and fall. I might be the only person who waits all summer and fall for the winter ski months to arrive.
With her words in my mind, we docked the canoe and set up chairs. We sat along a sandy shore eating our perfect eggie sandwiches, with gorgeous views. The clouds cleared away, the lake calmed, and the bugs weren’t biting us. It was a blissful day.
While eating our sandwiches, carrots, and cherries, we talked about our passions. Noonie has many; therefore, she has a lot to look forward to. I also have quite a few passions.
A lovely person who was sitting close to us along the sandy beach took our photo. Noonie told her that we have been coming to this location for over 40 years and it keeps getting better and better with time.
We sat on the sandy shore for a long time. Then the cherry pit spitting contest began. Noonie has a farther reach than I do. She can win that contest, with no contest!
Back into the canoe, to balance, then get comfortable, to balance again and slowly glide back to the canoe dock. Upon our return, the wind picked up and it got bushy on the lake again. This was not an easy return. I had to put my nose to the grind to get us back without too much exertion on Noonie’s part. I was a tad worried with the wind gusting and the clouds shifting. In a second the weather changes so quickly.
We made it back and all was fine. It was a quiet drive home as we were both tired.
As we parted, Noonie said, “Book a day in August or September. We must do this again. I can’t wait an entire year, ya know.”
Her passion for canoeing is legendary. In my mind, Noonie is a legend.
One day, I suppose I should tell her that she is my passion! Or maybe she’ll just read this and realize my truth now.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.