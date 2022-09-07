Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Lessons from the Beach 2022 — Roll with the Tide

On a typical mid-week day, I’m walking along my local neighbourhood street. While walking, I’m talking to myself. I do this when I’m composing. I sound out my thoughts and try to organize them in preparation for actual writing. In doing this, I’m probably amusing people as they might think I’m crazy. News to everyone, I am!
In a composing daze, I bumped into a lovely friend, Cindy K. We exchanged warm pleasantries and smiles. As I’m about to continue my walk she says, “Ya know, I read everything you write and I love it. Can you write more Lessons from the Canoe or more life lessons as it really helps?”
I smiled a very big smile and said, “Sure, I’ll try my best.”
At that point, I totally forgot what I was verbally composing and I felt a HUGE AMOUNT OF MOTIVATION! I thank you Cindy K. for pumping up my motivational tires. Anytime someone tells me they enjoy my writing, I get a rush of happiness and excitement. Each time I write, I hope deep down inside, someone is reading my work and enjoying it. But in truth, you never know as it’s usually a silent interaction. However, when I am informed someone enjoys it, I’m thrilled and motivated for weeks.
To thank Cindy for her kind and motivating words, I sought out more life lessons. My greatest teacher is my mother, Noonie.
Last week I was given a fabulous opportunity to take Noonie to Ogunquit, Maine. She has been visiting OGT for 62 years. Noonie prides herself with telling people she was pregnant with me on the beach. Which make me not quite 60 yet, but I’ve been to OGT for over 60 years. Go figure.
After a three-year hiatus, we went back to the glorious pale sands of Ogunquit, which means “A beautiful place by the sea” in the Abenaki language. Follow this link for more information about the town of Ogunquit.
While on the beach I asked Noonie if she had a life lesson to share with me. Noonie said this: “You have to roll with the tide. Meaning the tide comes in and sometimes it brings beautiful shells and at other times, it comes in and brings seaweed and broken shells. So, this is what life is all about. Sometimes you have beautiful moments and sometimes you have broken moments. But you have to roll with it. It won’t always be beautiful, and it won’t always be broken. Therefore, whatever life gives you, you must truly enjoy the moments when the beautiful shells appear. If you keep those beautiful thoughts in your mind, you will be better prepared for when the broken shells come in. And… If you want an escape of life’s problems, come to Ogunquit, Maine and reinvigorate your body, mind, and soul.”
After she spoke, I sat quietly on my beach chair staring out at the ocean. The tide was out. I suggested we go for a walk along the shore and look for shells. “Good idea!” Noonie replied.
While walking, I found a gorgeous big shell resting on the sand. I picked it up and washed it in the very cold, salty Atlantic waters. This beautiful shell currently sits on my desk, and it reminds me of our time together and this life lesson. The following morning was a bit windy and overcast. Again, we walked along the shore, but there weren’t many interesting shells to collect. So true is life.
While in Ogunquit, I had a sweet, serendipitous moment. I met up with three beautiful girls whom I grew up living very close to. Andrea lived on the street, on the right side of my home. Joanne lived on the street, on the left side of my home, and Randy lived on the street in front of my home. I felt as though I was in the middle of this childhood friendship triangle. These beautiful women gathered to spend some glorious together time in Ogunquit. Such a lovely place to meet.
If you want to see what Ogunquit Beach looks like, follow this webcam link from a local hotel.
In writing this article, I wish to pay a beloved tribute to my dear Auntie Thelma Silver Malamud. It was Auntie Thelma who suggested that my mother and father come to Ogunquit Beach. At the time, my parents were vacationing in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, when my older sister developed a high fever. Thelma told my parents to come to Ogunquit where she knew a good doctor. My parents took my sister to visit the doctor and then finished their vacation in OGT. Since that day, our family has continued to visit and love Ogunquit, Maine.
This is the first time we visited the beach knowing Thelma will not be with us again. She recently passed away but left us with an incredible legacy of beach love. Her spirit and soul will always be within these ocean breezes.
I am second generation at this beach. My children are third generation. Noonie and I noticed fourth and five generations of families coming to this beautiful place by the sea. I’ll mention, it’s very hard to leave.
Here is a little Beach Wisdom:
— whatever you may lose in life, you may find at the beach.
— don’t try to avoid the sand, embrace it, roll in it, and let it love you.
— never hide your toys in the sand.
— when it’s time to leave the beach, don’t take off all the sand, keep it as a reminder.
— in order to find the best shells, you need to walk slowly.
— if you close your eyes and listen carefully, the ocean breeze will talk to you.
— once a beach lover, always a beach lover.
Suzanne Reisler Litwin
