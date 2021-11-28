Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Les Gals

There’s much to be said about High School years. Some students have a lot of fun and some do not. It’s a very challenging time in one’s developing life. Teenager bodies are in constant change, their minds are so impressionable and home life plays a very big part in their overall development.
I attended West Hill High School (WHHS) from 1976 to 1980. I didn’t particularly enjoy my high school. I found the school was way too large for me. Also, I had academic challenges which caused me to be in remedial learning classes and I had to attend special lessons in the “Free Flow” department.
Basically, I did not feel academically smart. At times I felt stupid, which made me angry. However, I knew as soon as I graduated from High School, my academics were going to improve when I got to study what I wanted to learn. Which is exactly what happened to me. Once I had the freedom to choose my studies, I developed Education wings and flew.
The main thing which kept me happy during my high school years was my friends. WHHS was a huge school which created an environment for a very large student population. I found many friends to hang with. Of course there were quite a few little cliques of girls and boys, but there was overlap and blending too.
I would say that many of my friends today are the same friends from high school. So I’m talking about a 44 year friendship. That’s a very long time to know and grow with friends. We are certainly not the same people, but we share a beautiful history together.
A long lasting history with people creates a richness in friendship that’s so unique.
Imagine talking about someone’s Sweet 16 party and their grandchildren in the same sentence!
Today, I have a core group of high school and some elementary friends which I hang out with. We usually get together 3 to 4 times a year. Although we talk to each other much more often.
One year, we extended an invitation to more WHHS Gals to join our dinner. Since that night, the WHHS Gals has formed into a lovely, caring and generous group of women. I am so proud of this little group of high school friends. We care so much for each other. We celebrate each other’s best of times and we come together to care when the saddest of times reach us. We are proudly, THE WHHS GALS!
At one of our Christmas dinners, I asked the gals to give $5-$10 for the Gazette Christmas Fund. On that night we collected around $120.00. Soon after the dinner, I made a donation in the name of The WHHS Gals. I was so proud to see our group’s name in print in The Gazette newspaper.
Now, we have a newly formed annual tradition. We come together at Christmas time to collect funds, now in the hundreds.
There’s just so much one person can do alone, but in a group of amazing people, much more can be accomplished.
I love this quote from Marlo Thomas, “My father said there were two kinds of people in the world: givers and takers. The takers may eat better but the givers sleep better.”
I tend to agree with this quote.
Although, I do believe there are more takers in the world than givers. The givers must lead by example. This is what represents the back bone of our WHHS Gals group, beautiful women who come together to give to each other and beyond yourselves.
At this time, we are collecting donations for The Gazette Christmas Fund. Already in 2 weeks, we have managed to raise over $300.00. That’s quite impressive in my books.
This season, please join us in giving.
I hope you will consider jumping on our amazing fundraising band wagon!
If you are interested in donating to our holiday giving, please consider an etransfer to my email: suzgirl@videotron.ca with the password WHHS123.
Every dollar collected will go to The Gazette Christmas Fund on December 15th, 2021. I will follow up with our grand total in my end of year article.
And now, my beloved father’s quote:
“Good breeds more good. The more good you put into the world, the more good will come back in ways you can’t even imagine.” – Seymour Reisler
Lead by a good example and give whenever and whatever you can. Be a giver and make a difference in our world.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
