Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Just Try Your Best

“Steve! Not your best work.” My brother’s comments about my last article. I can accept that. Perhaps it was my colourful language, maybe some spelling errors, or the title choice? Overall, it just didn’t suit him. I appreciate his opinion as he always tells me the truth.
The good thing is, I can try again and again to do better. In honesty, I am always trying my best. Isn’t that all we can ask of ourselves? It might never be perfect, but as long as we try our best, that’s certainly good enough.
I’ve heard people say they are their own worst critic. They are the toughest on themselves. Ya gotta give yourself some slack and take it easy. Especially now, is the time to be extra kind on yourself and others. Kindness is King!
Everyone is ploughing through life differently. Everyone is living with limitations, rules, bans, and fear.
How is this ever going to get better? Oh, it will! Maybe not quickly on the outside, but it will get better on the inside. The inside of you and yours.
But, how?
By realizing what’s most important and digging down deep into yourself and finding all the kindness you can. Then delivering this kindness to firstly yourself and then to everyone else! If everyone did this, the world will improve slowly but surely.
Surly, we can all make this difference.
It’s going to take time, months, maybe even years, but it already started.
I have more faith in humanity now as we are all working towards achieving a big goal. Everyone is hoping for a resolution to this global problem. Everyone has the same hope. How amazingly universal is this? When has the global community ever strived for a common good goal? I can’t remember when this ever happened in my lifetime.
The best we can do is simply do our very best. Not perfection, just our best.
I might never be a good cook. As long as I try my best, I can accept this reality. I can assure you’re the table will be set really nicely with candles, matching napkins in napkin rings, beautiful glassware and gorgeous plates. Perhaps with a stunning floral center piece. The meal… that’s a different story. You will know that I tried my best!
I’m a much better gardener than cook. I’m certainly not good at everything, actually I’m down right horrible at many things, like keeping track of time, but I keep trying to be better.
During these times we really need to scale back on our expectations of mostly everything. If your kids were excellent students before March 2020, give them some reprieve. Their learning and living conditions have been drastically altered. As long as they are trying their best, it’s all you can ask for.
Perhaps you were a fantastic runner and committed fitness enthusiast before March 2020, but now you are feeling so darn lazy. Accept your change and take it one step at a time. Instead of anticipating that long great run you used to do. Start with a walk, then a hop, and a little run in a beautiful direction. Also, give yourself some slack. Just try your best.
“It’s ok. Good is still good. Don’t worry about it. You will be fine. Just try better next time. Thanks for trying. We are managing, thanks for asking. We can make a difference. Together we can make it happen. You are fabulous, keep up the good work!”
These are phrases I hear more often these days. Phrases of great encouragement.
Today, I ask my readers to dig down deep into your pockets of encouragement and use these phrases generously. Whenever there is an opportunity, encourage someone or something. It helps and it just might make that person feel that their efforts are worthy.
This is where I find the hope. Within the strength of our resolve for a better humanity and world.
Give yourself a break. Take it easy. Take it easy. Don't let the sound of your own wheels. Drive you crazy. Come on baby… Be kind to yourself and lower your expectations. Just try your best and enjoy!
Remember this amazing song.
Eagles Take It Easy Live at Hall of Fame Induction (1998)
Think about the lyrics too:
Take It Easy
- Eagles
Well, I'm running down the road
Tryin' to loosen my load
I've got seven women on my mind.
Four that wanna own me
Two that wanna stone me
One says she's a friend of mine.
Take It easy, take it easy
Don't let the sound of your own wheels
Drive you crazy
Lighten up while you still can
Don't even try to understand
Just find a place to make your stand
And take it easy
Well, I'm a standing on a corner
In Winslow, Arizona
And such a fine sight to see
It's a girl, my Lord, in a flatbed Ford
Slowin' down to take a look at me
Come on, baby, don't say maybe
I gotta know if your sweet love
Is gonna save me
We may lose and we may win
Though we will never be here again
So open up, I'm climbin' in
So take it easy
Well I'm running down the road
Trying to loosen my load
Got a world of trouble on my mind
Lookin' for a lover
Who won't blow my cover
She's so hard to find
Take it easy, take it easy
Don't let the sound of your own wheels
Make you crazy
Come on baby, don't say maybe
I gotta know if your sweet love
Is gonna save me, oh oh oh
Oh we got it easy
We oughta take it easy
- Source: Musixmatch
With love and encouragement to you.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.