Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Just Make the Damn Call

You gotta love your friends. Each friend holds a special roll in your history and life. I love my friends and I think my friends love me.
Some of my friends have distinct personality traits which I can characterize.
Do you have a 2 a.m. friend? You know that one friend you can call at any hour of the day or night in the event you really need them. The special friend who you can call if disaster hits and you need them ASAP! You can count on them to take charge of a situation no matter how horrible it is. They don’t get grossed out, as they are focused, useful and resourceful in a serious situation. I’m lucky, as I have a super responsible, give her any job and she does it with gusto, friend.
By the way, I’m a good 2 a.m. friend to call. I turn into a solider in crisis situations.
Do you have a bump any idea off, kind of friend? I do! No matter what crazy idea I have, my friend will guide me accordingly. She will tell me, “Sue, that’s an awesome idea” or “Sue, you might want to rethink doing that.” Her honesty is always appreciated and respected. She is the little voice in my head.
Do you have an au courant friend? The friend who is always aware of what’s going on and is well informed. If you need fashion advice, restaurant suggestions, or just want to know what’s cool, you call this friend. Thank goodness for this friend as I often get dressed for special events and she guides me accordingly. When I don’t have her input, I usually bomb!
Someone recently called me and asked if I know of any new and cool restaurants in my city. I simply said no. But I called my friend and she filled me in. By the way, she doesn’t even live in my city, go figure!
Do you have a rant on friend? This friend knows you almost better than yourself. She knows about your life, friends, and family so well. This is the friend who you can call anytime and go on a wild screaming rant. Whether you are complaining, cheering, angry, sad, thrilled, any emotion, they will listen to you and give sound advice, perhaps even calm you down. You might be ranting about the last thing you ranted about, this makes no difference. They will always be there to listen.
There’s a good chance this friend is busy doing something else while you’re carrying on ranting. This makes no difference because, you just want to be heard and not judged. Also, this friend will never judge you in anyway and she’ll keep everything you said as a secret. That’s the best sounding board friend quality. Frederick knows this like no one else.
And then… There’s that one friend who just gives you a pile of guilt all the time. They don’t mean to, but that’s how they roll.
“Nice of you to call, being that you’re so busy and stuff.”
“Sometimes, I think you forget about me.”
“Maybe we can get together some time, when you’re not so busy.”
And my favourite…
“I think about you all the time and wonder why you don’t call me.”
That one really gets me.
If you think about me all the time, WHY DON’T YOU SIMPLY… CALL ME? Why do you wait for me to always call you? If you’re thinking to yourself, why hasn’t my friend called… just fricken call!
Why wait? Be proactive and go after the things you want. If you want to speak to someone, call them. If you miss that person, call them. If you think someone forgot about you, remind them and call.
Personally, I think they enjoy making you feel guilt.
What good does waiting do? Are you Waiting for Godot? News to you, Godot never shows up!
If you’re living, you should not be in the waiting room of life. Go out there and get the people you want to be with.
There are so many ways to connect with people, much more than years ago. You can connect with a phone call, text message, social media app messages, email and even the old fashion mail. The beloved mail system still works and you can send a love letter.
There are no excuses for anyone to give you the guilts about not connecting with them. If you want to connect with someone, you make that move. It doesn’t matter who moves first, life is not a chess game, as there are no winners and losers. If you’re lucky to be alive, we are all living players, with equal moves.
I understand that it takes two to develop a healthy relationship or friendship. Few friendships and relationships are perfectly balanced with an even give and take. Some players take more and give less and others give more and take less.
News to you, life is not balanced and fair! That’s just the way it is. Accept this and move on. If your expectations are that all your friendships and relationships need to be totally balanced, you will set yourself up for some big disappointments.
Toss the balance sheet out the window and just give what you can with the hope that maybe, just maybe, you will receive a little bit. But don’t depend on it to float your relationship or friendship boat.
Bottom line, be the best friend you can be and if you want something or someone, go after it, don’t wait.
In life, Waiting for Godot doesn’t get you anywhere, he never shows up!
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
