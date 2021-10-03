Suzanne Reisler Litwin: It’s Not My Fault!

My mother and I like to do our errands together. Although she likes to drive, she just doesn’t like to get in and out of the car. So she drives around town and I jump in and out of the car picking up and dropping off things. Honestly, one of her favourite activities is to drive. She’s is a cowboy behind the wheel.
She should have been a taxi or limo driver!
At one stop, I ran her clothing into the dry cleaning shop. As I was carrying her laundry, many wrapped candies and wrappers fell to the ground. They must have fallen out of her jacket pocket. I smiled. Of course her pockets are filled with candy. She’s the original Candy Gal.
When I got back into the car, I gave her the dry cleaning receipt slip and filled her hand with the candies and wrappers I found.
“Mom! These fell out of your pocket. I thought you’re trying to eat less candy?”
“I am. There’s only 6 in your hand!”
We threw these candies in the garbage as they were on the ground. However, I noticed she had another 20 in her purse!
As our day continued we talked about how she needs to eat less candy. We’ve had this conversation 100 times before. It usually ends with her telling me to, “Mind your own business or you’re not much better than me!”
It’s true. I’m not much better, but IT’S NOT MY FAULT!
Growing up we had a Junk Food Pantry in the kitchen. My friends would come over and raid it. This pantry had cookies, candies, chocolates, chips, mini cakes, nuts, cheese puffs, licorice, etc. Every 2 weeks my mom would load it up with tons of junk food. My friends Ellen and Gayle would come over to visit the pantry, before visiting me!
When I lived at home, I did eat some of the junk food. However, when you have easy access to great junk, for some reason, you don’t need much. It’s when you can’t or you’re not allowed to eat it, you tend to want it more.
Many of my friends were not allowed to each junk food, so they came to my house to have it.
Once I moved out of my family’s home, I did manage to have a mini junk drawer in my kitchen. It’s a super mini version of what was in my childhood home. However, I do have a little bit of junk in my car, and in my office.
I don’t need much. I just need some. I might have two or three pieces of chocolate and that’s enough for me. I rarely eat a whole chocolate bar in one sitting. Half is just what I need. But, it’s got to be a darn good chocolate bar, as I won’t waste my time on sh#ty chocolate that’s not creamy.
Getting back to the Original Candy Gal…
About a week later, I follow up with my Mother as she recently met with her Doctor for an annual check-up. I asked her about her sugar levels from a recent blood test. She told me her sugars are a little elevated. I mentioned that she needs to eat less candy and foods which are high in sugar.
I ask her the dreaded question which I was certain to be told off.
What candy are you eating at night Mom?
There is silence…
More silence….
“Mom! I know you heard me!”
“Okay, okay! I’ve been eating Oreos and wine gums.”
“Geez Mom! Anything else?”
Again, more silence…
The silence continues…
“MOM?”
“You know I eat black licorice too. But that’s my medicine! Bug Off!”
“Could you please stop eating the Oreos?”
“I will. I just finished the bag… Ha, Ha, Gnite Sue!”
She hangs up on me.
I figured this conversation was going to end abruptly.
With regards to candy, I wondered about myself as this opens up the Nature versus Nurture debate.
The nature versus nurture debate is one of the oldest philosophical issues within psychology. So what exactly is it all about?
- Nature refers to all of the genes and hereditary factors that influence who we are—from our physical appearance to our personality characteristics.
- Nurture refers to all the environmental variables that impact who we are, including our early childhood experiences, how we were raised, our social relationships, and our surrounding culture.
https://www.verywellmind.com/what-is-nature-versus-nurture-2795392
So, do I eat candy because it’s in my genes to desire the sweets or do I eat candy because I have been raised by a candy eating mother?
It’s a good question. I will pose it to my mother; however, I’m sure she will not appreciate the topic.
She just might tell me to Choc-Off!
It won’t be the first time she’s said this to me.
She’s definitely my Sweetheart with a Sweet Tooth and a Sweet Soul, my Sugar Momma.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
