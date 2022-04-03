Suzanne Reisler Litwin: It’s Flowing

Yaaaa Baby, it’s flowing. This is the season of The Flow. Some people refer to spring as Mud Season. I don’t. I refer to it as The Flow. Firstly, I will start with the flow of my crocodile tears. Yes, I do shed a tear or two at the end of my beloved cross-country ski season. It comes to an end so fast. One day the snow surface is perfect and then the rain ruins it. More rain, freezing rain, ice and it’s done. All it takes is three days and the season is finished. Kaput!
However, with the end of the cross-country ski season is the beginning of the Maple Syrup Season! Oh, the wonderful sap is flowing out of the maple trees. Have I mentioned how much I LOVE maple syrup? I love it in all forms such as: cookies, candies, lollipops, ice cream, pure syrup, glazes, cakes, pies, etc. My absolute favourite form is hot maple syrup poured on snow. It’s poured in a straight line on the snow. Then with a wooden popsicle stick, it’s rolled into a soft chunk of maple candy. It’s the best!!!! I usually get this on the last days of my cross-country ski season.
It’s so delish! Actually, anything with maple syrup on it is delish. Anything? Yes, anything!
Here’s a little information about maple syrup.
Maple syrup is a syrup usually made from the xylem sap of sugar maple, red maple, or black maple trees, although it can also be made from other maple species. In cold climates, these trees store starch in their trunks and roots before winter; the starch is then converted to sugar that rises in the sap in late winter and early spring.
Maple trees are tapped by drilling holes into their trunks and collecting the sap, which is processed by heating to evaporate much of the water, leaving the concentrated syrup.
The province of Quebec is the largest producer, responsible for 70 per cent of the world's output. — https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Maple_syrup
Lucky me, I live where maple syrup is harvested and produced. Just adds to my love of everything sweet.
Along with The Flow of maple syrup is also the flow of water. The current warmer weather is quickly melting the snow. There are streams of water everywhere. Some streams are flowing heavily off the mountains. Water is life. With this flow of water is the rebirth and regeneration of life.
The ground is thawing, and the bushes, trees, plants, birds, and animals are all feeding off this water. It’s an awakening of living again. More people are outside and breathing in the warmer air. Ahhhhh, the opening up of your lungs to the fresher, sweeter spring air.
My garden is calling me to clean the winter-soaked debris. I’m not ready yet. I’m still lapping up the maple syrup on wooden popsicle sticks, which is also sticky on my chin and fingers as it melts quickly.
Although, I recently bought some grass seed… Perhaps I’m warming up to the reality that the grass needs tending to more than my skies. Yet… There still is a little chance I can get one more ski in, due to the fact that we have mild winter storms in April…
There’s a little hope Steve.
During the spring session, my creative writing students are given a “Heighten Your Awareness Assignment”. The instructions are: Now is a really great time to go for a walk, tune into your five senses and witness The Flow. Can you spot a stream of water? Can you see the birds’ nests high in the trees? Can you smell the muddy soil? Do you hear the birds chirping loudly at dawn and dusk? Have you tasted maple syrup? Perhaps touch the newly appearing grass? Jump into a puddle? Feel the mud under your feet?
Try to apply the five senses of sight, taste, touch, smell, sound and engage with The Flow. This will heighten your appreciation for the changing environment from winter to spring. Write about this experience.
But… don’t be fooled by the intoxication of spring, as we know winter will not give up easily. There’s no greater seasonal battle than winter verses spring. Just when you think spring has fully arrived, winter blasts a few cold days and sometimes a big dump of snow. Which only skiers appreciate, I will add.
All warnings aside, the rebirth of spring is welcoming, warming and flowingly lovely.
I hope I whet your appetite for some maple syrup? Spoil yourself and indulge the glories of The Flow.
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
