Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Instinctively spring, and lessons in reading the world

Forget the calendar. Seriously, it gives you a false sense of seasonal security. The calendar is an excellent tool for organizing your time, days, events, and years. However, I find it’s not an accurate tool for understanding the changing seasons.
The calendar states this year of 2023, in the northern hemisphere, spring will start on March 20 and end on June 21. In my world, spring begins in February. At this time, I can clearly state, on February 6, 2023, spring began in Montreal, Canada. Remember, this is only in my world. This is when it happened.
When what happened?
When the angle of the sun rises to create a brighter, yellower light. When the birds start to sing a particular tune. When the snow melts more easily on my roof. When the shadows of the clouds cast a different bluer shade on the surface. When the first ladybug returns to my windowpanes.
That’s when it happens.
My mother, Noonie can tell me when the seasons change. These seasonal changing days are never the dates set on the calendar. She has taught me how to read the world. When you can read the world, you are able to predict the changing of the seasons and also develop a better understanding of our world, nature and our space in this time and place. It’s not that easy to do, but it’s very resourceful. Firstly, you need to expand your 5 senses to be able to pick up nature’s natural cues. Secondly, you need to be ultra-sensitive to nature’s changes around you.
By mid-February, the daylight hours are longer than in January. This presents more daylight time opportunities for the animals and plants to grow and move. Also in February, you will hear more birds singing. The sun is much higher in the sky therefore snow will melt more easily. Although the outdoor temperature might be very cold, the sun’s warmth is easier to feel. The sun rays cast a bright yellow tone on the surface.
For me, this signals the beginning of spring in February.
This is not wishful thinking; I feel it by the sun’s warmth. I can smell it in the warming air. I can hear it from the birds. I can taste it in the air’s renewed moisture. I can see it in the cloud formations and the angle of the sun. If you look for all these elements, you might be pleasantly surprised by these revelations.
With the arrival of March, all these changes become more intense and slowly winter concedes to spring. Although, not without a solid fight until May. The plants, animals, insects, clouds, sun and wind evolve along with spring moving into summer until… mid-July. Sometime in early- to mid-July, I don’t know the precise day, the sun’s angle changes and an orange light will appear on the surface. The clouds will project darker shadows. My birch tree will drop its first leaf and the peonies plant will begin to grow greyer leaves. That’s when fall begins. Not on September 23, as the calendar states. In my world, fall begins in the first week or second week of July. Even though, the outdoor temperature is hot, all the other elements will point towards the beginning of autumn.
It’s much harder to predict when summer and winter begin, because those seasons do not begin or end with a big shift in the sun’s angle. Those seasons are more temperature based and simply blend into each other with ease.
I feel summer begins when the flowering plant season comes to an end and the growing to harvest bearing crops begin. Summer is a very short season as its mid-June to mid-July or end of July. I feel winter begins once the daylight hours are at their most minimal levels. For me, winter is from Mid-November to end of January. Spring and fall are the longest seasons where I live. Then winter and summer are the shortest season of them all.
Reminder… This is in my world. Not the calendar world. This is simply my perception and interpretation of the world around me. Some will agree and others will not even consider this.
The greatest predictors of what is going on in our time and space are all elements of nature. What we need to do is become more in-tuned to what information nature is providing us. Most often, people dismiss these important messages and information.
From not paying attention to nature, the world and our environment is further at risk.
During this month of February, try to do the following things:
- Notice the angle of the sun in the sky.
- Notice how many sunny days are in February. Should be more than in January.
- Pay attention to the time when the sunsets.
- Listen with more intent for birds singing.
- Try to capture melting snow.
- Look for buds already formed on trees and bushes. They are getting ready to swell.
- In the sky, look for rounder cloud formations.
- Look for a bright yellow light on the earth’s surface.
- Taste the moisture in the air.
- While outdoors, relax your whole body, take in deep breaths and feel the sun on your face. Do you feel spring is in the air?
Give yourself plenty of time to allow this appreciation to come to you. This cannot be rushed. It took me years of guidance to master these instincts for reading nature. Once you have it, share it with someone else. It’s quite eye-opening and it helps one to develop a greater appreciation of our beautiful world and nature.
Engage your senses, appreciate all of nature, and read it with intent.
Nature is always an open book!
By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
