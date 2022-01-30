Suzanne Reisler Litwin: I'm Sorry & I Love You

“Suzanne! SUZANNE!!!! SUZANNE!!!!!” When I hear my named hollered in this fashion, I know I'm in trouble. What did I do this time? What did I say? Why am I in trouble again? I'm always in some sort of trouble. Okay, let’s face the music. What happened?
When I was younger, my parents would bellow my name out like this when I was in serious trouble. I could tell the severity by the choice of name and the tone they used.
My parents usually called me "Suzie” or “Sue” or “Suz" in a playful kind of way. When I would hear my name screamed as "SUZANNE!!!” I knew the sh*t hit the fan and I would run for cover under my bed or hide in the corner of a very dark closet. Of course, once I was in a dark space, I had to go to the bathroom. This was an automatic response to my fear and sudden confinement. I’m kinda the same today.
In most cases the problem I caused wasn't so terrible. Except for the time when I was seven years old. My five-year-old brother and I built a fort blanket in the living room of our country home. Once inside, we found it too dark, so we lit a candle or two. A couple minutes later, we nearly burnt down our country home. For that we were punished "To the End of The World!" was my father's furious statement to us.
I remember always saying these words, "I'm sorry" and "I love you." Those two statements sometimes helped ease the pain and the punishments. Even to this day, those words are carefully used together.
Years ago, I watched a show called "Happy Days." I was in love with one of the cast members, Henry Winkler, who played Arthur Fonzarelli. He was so cool and smooth. I wanted him to be my boyfriend. He was everything perfect, except that he couldn't say the words, "I'm sorry." As a matter of fact, there are plenty of episodes in which he struggled to say those words. Eventually, they did come out, with much pain and regret. In time, Fonzi learned to say, "I'm sorry" with ease. Then the show was off the air and my tween love affair ended.
Not completely — I secretly still love The Fonz.
Flash forward to the present. Even today, I see adults who struggle with saying those simple words. My suggestion is, just say it and mean it and move on. Fuggedaboutit! If you’ve done something wrong, simply own it and say you’re sorry. I’m not suggesting this is all that needs to be done and everything will be fine after. I’m suggesting that this is very good starting point to heal what went wrong.
The combination of saying I’m sorry and I love you can really strike a chord. It represents seeking forgiveness and extending love. Two very strong points of living well with someone and taking into account their feelings.
No one is perfect. We will all make mistakes. Some make more than others. We tend to hurt the people we love the most and not realize we have done so. That’s human nature and this type of imperfection is really okay. Acknowledging this is a good place to start.
I think Stevie Wonder said it best, “If we could just love one another, the world would be such a better place.” I agree and it could start right now.
Kiss and make up or make up and then kiss. Whichever the order, hopefully the results will move everyone forward towards a better place.
I’ve also come to realize that the more you love, the more love will come to you.
The longer the olive branch you stick out, the better your chances it will reach and touch something.
“SUZANNE!!!! SUZANNE!!! Did you put your brother in the dryer again and turn it on?”
Quick to the closet!
Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry… and I love you so much!!!
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
