Suzanne Reisler Litwin: I Thank Youuuuuu!

I couldn’t love you more even if I tried… Jessica Carter & Cindy Merritt! Sometimes I am bursting with love for both of you. If you are wondering, Jessica and Cindy are the most amazing women who work at JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation).
They are Goddesses in their abilities to do it all. But what they do for me is beyond the scope of their work titles. These fabulous women help make my yearly JDRF fundraising campaigns jump off the pages.
I text ideas and thoughts all day and night… they answer me. I email ideas and thoughts all day and night … they answer me. I complain, they listen and guide me. I cry, they cry with me. I jump for joy, they jump high with me. Without Jessica and Cindy, my fundraising would not have the joy and creativity it does. I just can’t do it without them. I really can’t.
As soon as I get my next year’s JDRF campaign idea, I bounce it off of Jessica. She gives me thumbs up or a simple ‘Meh’. She knows what works and what doesn’t. Then she hangs on for all my uncontrollable enthusiasm which takes over my body and rolls all over into her direction. Sometimes, I feel badly, but I can’t control my excitement.
Do you ever feel that kind of love? Like you want to squeeze someone so hard and you’re so grateful to them for being in your life.
I feel that way towards some people. The most amazing thing is, sometimes, it’s reciprocal. Perhaps not to the extent of my crazy enthusiasm, but it’s love nevertheless.
My yearly JDRF campaign is a Team Loving Effort. This year, Rosie the Riveter inspired the “We Can Cure It!” campaign, which raised well over $44,000! This is beyond our wildest dreams record.
Firstly, I must thank our amazing sponsors who made this possible.
THANK YOU SO MUCH!
Also, I am so proud of my teammates for their dedication and perseverance, or as my brother states, our “relentless” perspective.
Secondly, I must thank my incredible fundraising teammate Gayle Fransham-Collins who helped raise well over $9,000 for JDRF. This year she came to the Walk with her two dogs wearing red bandanas in solidarity with our team uniform. A truly loving teammate.
As with our team uniform, we encouraged people to put on a red bandana and pose as Rosie the Riveter. Within the article you will see some of our “Rosie” participants. This interactive element brought together our community in the spirit of fun and funnier. Even dogs got into the action! People’s creativity was boundless and energizing.
We walked on June 12th, which was predicted to be a rainy day. It did rain; however, our event was over when we felt the first drop. Thank you!!! — You know who you are 😉.
After the Walk, we treated ourselves to a delicious Orange Julep lunch. Then I got home and got into bed. Not because I was tired, because I wanted to be in a peaceful space and just think about what we had accomplished over the last year. I wanted to rest my body and allow my mind to simmer in the gratitude.
I need to thank everyone who sent photos of themselves as “Rosie the Riveter”. They are so incredible. I must thank Jess from T-Bar Tremblant for making our gorgeous, personalized T-shirts. I must thank my mother Noonie Reisler and Doris Abellar for helping stuff hundreds of sponsor’s envelopes. I need to thank Tim from Groupe Repro Desmarais printing. Tim prints the most beautiful letters and stickers for us.
Honorable mention goes to Michael Domingo, who is the most talented graphic designer ON THIS PLANET! Imagine the task of making me look like “Rosie the Riveter” with only one photo of me. The fact that he makes me look 20 years younger is seriously why I love him so much! When I send Michael my campaign idea, he responds with, “YES! Let’s go for it.” Off he goes into his pixel world and out comes me looking 20 years younger, like myself, but like someone else too. He always does a better job than the idea in my head. He’s truly the most talented graphic artist/designer I know.
I must thank my BFF Ellen Shaffer who has been walking with me since the first day the JDRF Bike-a-Thon turned into a Walk event. She has not missed a step, literally! Not only does Ellen walk with me every year, she listens to me when I rant and rave about this and that and all the crap. When I doubt myself, when I’m not sure, when I’m exhausted and when I’m thrilled, she’s there for me. She is also my editor friend too.
This BFF has infinite patience for me and my enthusiasm and all the other junk. Everyone needs an Ellen — trust me!
My brother Jon, also known as Surely, has been walking by my side with his son Josue for years. Josue first walked in the JDRF event when he was a little kid. As you can see from the photos he has certainly grown up and now hovers over me! Jon also listens to my constant annoying banter and then has to wear a t-shirt with my face on it — eeewww, yuck, blaaaaaw!
Surely, I love him. “Please stop calling me Shirley!” he says.
Think Tank Noonie! So, the campaign idea pops into to my head and starts to percolate. That’s when I bump the ideas off of Noonie and she churns and churns like she’s making butter. Every day, Noonie will call me with another idea for a sticker, a slogan, a statement, etc. She doesn’t turn off until she sleeps. Following Noonie, I mention all this to my sister Janie. As an artist, she comes up with the colour palette for the campaign, which makes everything look like a professional package.
A giant thank you goes to my family, my husband Laurie, daughter Allyn, and her husband Adam, my son Taylor and his girlfriend Ilana, and my son Duke (Cameron). Not only do they all give me fantastic encouragement, they put up with my constant talk about the campaign. They read every excited text I write when we receive donations. They listen to every mention of the campaign ideas, the fundraising, the donations, the sponsors, the Walk event before the day, on the day, and after the day. The campaign is in our family’s lives for months.
But now…
I’m going to be quiet, really quiet. I’m not going to mention anything about next year’s campaign… I promised not to breathe a word about it. I solemnly swear not to mention the fact that I already know what I’m going to do, what the slogan is, and how I’m going to proceed. Because I promised, I’m not talking about this all summer… because, I promised.
I think I’ll call Ellen just to bump the idea off of her… Shhhhhh, I promised!
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
