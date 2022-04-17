Suzanne Reisler Litwin: I’m So Frickin Excited!

I really can’t contain myself. I’m so excited to share this with you. I AM TIZZY WITH THIS CAMPAIGN! I’m giddy and silly and thrilled. My palms are sweaty. I feel like a kid the day before my birthday. Soooooooo excited!!!!!!
I’m trying to calm down, but I can’t. I’ve been doing this since 1987, but this year is the BEST EVER! I’m just beside myself with….. Oooooohhhhh excitementtttt!!!!
It’s the official launch of my Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Campaign 2022!
The theme is making me so crazy happy. I JUST LOVE IT! I really do. I had to keep it a secret since June 2021. Just as last year’s event ended, this campaign idea popped up.
It has been like a Jack-in-the-Box in my body. I love everything about it: the empowering message, Rosie the Riveter, the colours of blue and yellow, the theme and words. I love the message and the hope that We Can Cure It!
It seems we have a lot to cure in the world this year. I didn’t have this in mind when I originally worked on these ideas. Now, it’s coming together in a multi-purpose way.
My theme is about gathering a community to make something great happen. Every year we are closer to finding a cure for Type 1 Diabetes and the realization that the possibility is real. Anything is possible!
For two years we have not been able to hold our annual Canada wide outdoor WALK event. This year we are back at it! The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, will be holding the 29th edition of the amazingly successful Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes on Sunday, June 12th, 2022. Our Montreal based event will take place at Le Centre de la Nature de Laval. I will be walking a fabulous 5K route with members of our fantastic, enthusiastic & energetic team, “Suzie’s Sweethearts”.
Last year we were so beyond grateful to Walk and raise over $40,000! This year, we have stacked the deck and are aiming even higher to raise $50,000. We know this is a lofty goal, but with the powerful message of our campaign, beautiful sponsors and the collectivity of wearing the red bandana, I know WE CAN DO IT!
Truth be told, the creative process is the most fun. Firstly, the Rosie the Riveter idea popped into my head the same day I was walking in the 2021 JDRF Walk on Sunday, June 13th.
After the 2021 Walk, I shared the idea with a few friends and family and got the thumbs up. Then I got in touch with my incredible graphic designer, Michael Domingo and he transformed me into Rosie.
Michael does magic! Suddenly, I am a very young looking me, sort of like Rosie and it fits the bill. Then we designed the sponsor letter and double checked it a bunch of times. Knowing me, I’m certain there is a spelling error or two! Then I researched colourful envelopes and thought about how best to decorate them. Decorating the envelopes is a blast.
My fabulous peeps, Cindy and Jessica at JDRF Montreal headquarters, help me to design the stickers and print all the inserts.
Next we sourced out red bandanas and order them online. The graphic designed files are printed by my excellent professional printer, Tim and….. The dining room table is set for the big stuffing event.
NEXT… Is the big CALL OUT FOR HELP!
Like an assembly line, the sponsor letter materials are placed around the dining table in a specific order for stuffing. Many people help with the assembly, such as Doris, Noonie and my children. If it wasn’t for my family and friends, I would still be stuffing today.
Each letter is sealed with BIG LOVE and a giant HOPE those receiving it will donate to our fundraising.
As you can see, I do not do this alone. Each wonderful person involved is part of Team Suzie’s Sweethearts. The beauty is that each team member brings us closer to finding a cure to T1D.
Now that the letters are in the mail, the 2022 campaign is also online, WE HAVE OFFICIALLY LAUNCHED THE CAMPAIGN!
I hope the campaign magic begins, the excitement rises and the happiness towards finding a cure becomes even more is possible.
If you are interested in donating to our 2022 JDRF Sun Life Walk to Cure fundraising campaign, please follow this link: https://jdrf.akaraisin.com/ui/jdrfwalk2022/p/Suzanne
If you would like to participate in our Rosie the Riveter empowerment drive, please take a photo of yourself as Rosie the Riveter. Simply, put a red bandana around your head, put on a blue shirt and give us a Big Fist Pump!
Please email your photos to: suzgirl@videotron.ca
We will be thrilled to share your photos on our social media fundraising platforms.
Together we can make a difference. Together WE CAN CURE IT!
— By Suzanne “Rosie” Reisler Litwin the Riveter!
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.