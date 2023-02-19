Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Get it off the table!

Growing up in the Reisler household meant we had to follow some rules. Not many rules, but some needed to be seriously respected. Keep your room clean, do the meal dishes if you didn’t prepare the meal, empty the grocery bags when they arrive in the home, and whatever is at the base of the staircase, bring it upstairs! There were many more, but those are the ones I remember the best.
And… The most reminded rule of all rules … NO READING AT THE TABLE!!!!
Unless you were alone, you were not allowed to have a book, magazine, comic book, nothing to read at the dining or kitchen table. My father was adamant about having conversation.
When we were at the table for a meal, it was all about that moment together and conversation was encouraged. Questions like, “How was your day and what did you do?” and “Does anyone have a joke?” or “What is with politics today?” or “In the newspaper, the headline reads, what do you think?”
Conversation prompts were encouraged and speech was expected. We could not answer, “I don’t know” or “Nothing much”, we had to engage in conversation and use our minds. Sometimes, the conversation got heated and debates broke out. I loved when that happened. It’s probably the reason why I love a good debate every once in a while.
Ohhhh, the art of the conversation.
I miss the art of the conversation. Especially now when people prefer to text instead of speak. I’ve noticed that people prefer the quiet of texting instead of the sounds of speech.
I’ve also noticed “new partners” at the table which actually behave similarly to the forbidden books, magazines, and comics.
THE FRICKEN CELL PHONE!
At this time, you can state I am an old tart, out of service, no reply needed, go to the back of the line! I don’t mind any of these references. I will even engage in a healthy debate on this topic.
Unless you are expecting an IMPORTANT message or call, THERE IS NO REASON FOR YOUR CELL PHONE TO BE ON THE DINING TABLE!
Honestly, I simply can’t.
Here is the scenario I just experienced.
I’m out for dinner with a wonderful friend whom I haven’t seen in months. We greet each other with hugs and two cheek kisses.
“So nice to see you, it’s been way too long!”
As we sit at the table, she puts her cell phone on the surface. In my mind I question, why is her phone on the table?
I say, “Are you expecting an important call or message?”
Her reply, “You never know.”
Hmmmmmm? I Ieave the thought and move onto our catching up conversation. We are both engaged with knowing what is going on in our lives, work, families and personal stuff. I’m quickly reminded of how much I love this person and I’m so glad we are finally together.
Then the notifications start: Facebook, text, Twitter, email, Instagram, Messenger. It doesn’t stop. Every time there’s a notification, she looks over at her phone. So much so, she turns the phone over so as not to see the notifications.
I suggest, “Why don’t you just put it in your bag?”
Her reply, “It’s ok now.”
The meal continues and so does our conversation. The waiter comes over to take our meal order and while I’m speaking to the waiter, this is her eager moment to check on those notifications.
The waiter asks my friend, who is knee deep in her phone notifications, “What would you like to eat?”
No reply.
Again, “What would you like to eat?”
No reply.
I kick her under the table.
“Oh sorry, I was just reading the funniest joke. I will have a Caesar salad and the cod well done please.” she responds.
That’s when I remind her of the rule I had in my home about no books, magazines and comics at the dining table. Funny, she said her family had the same rule.
Then, I gave her my lifted eyebrow sideways face.
“What?” she questions.
I said, “Your cell phone is the same as the books, magazines, and comics. Actually, it’s more distracting. Just put that damn thing in your bag. I can assure you, the world won’t collapse while we’re together.”
She puts her cell phone in her bag and we drank to that!
Our conversation went on without further distractions, except for the chocolate lava cake and another round of delish wine.
Recently, I introduced this idea to my family. While we are together at the dining table, no cell phones are to be on the table surface. You can keep it in your pocket, but they are not to be resting on the surface of the table. Unless of course, you are expecting an IMPORTANT call or message.
Back to the meal with my lovely friend. The rest of our meal was undisrupted, which was so pleasant. We laughed and cried and reminisced about everything. It felt so good to be with her and her alone. It felt so real to listen and learn of her life and challenges. I’m so supportive of this beautiful person and grateful she’s in my life.
I hope those who read this article will appreciate the value in people, alive, living in front of you, without distractions, being together at a dining table. That’s all you really need.
Try not to engage in all the peripheral distractions. They are probably meaningless in comparison to the living and loving people you are with.
These are the moments in life you will treasure, not the joke on your cell phone, which you probably already forgot.
Really make the moments with people matter the most. Then… use your cellphone to capture this gloriousness in a photo. 😉
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
