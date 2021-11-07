Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Friend + Concierge = Friendcierge

One of the things I like most about travelling is being able to access advice and guidance from a hotel’s concierge. If you happen to be staying in a nice hotel, the concierge is usually able to help you with reservations at good restaurants, show tickets, and giving you wonderful suggestions on where to go and what to see. These people have a wealth of knowledge about the place you have chosen to visit.
I like people like that. People who have a wealth of knowledge which they like to share.
Concierge-type people can advise you in where to go, what to do, what to buy, which things are great and crappy, what’s hot and not, what’s cool and not so cool, etc.
Years ago, my best friend, Alissa Sue, moved to New York City. Her leaving was a big loss for me. I mention her middle name, Sue, for this is her direct link to me as I am a Sue too!
At that time, I was saddled down at home with teaching and raising a young family. She was single and living a very exciting life in the Big Apple. About once or twice a year, I went to visit her. We ran around the city doing so many things, trying trendy restaurants, shopping in amazing stores, jogging in cool spaces, seeing hot shows and loving our time together. Those weekends together are etched in my mind.
As time passed, my family grew up and Alissa started her own family. Now, we were both saddled down and had less time to run around New York without being totally exhausted. I would still visit, but the running around was more like an afternoon and dinner together, then early to bed. With many more years and responsibilities, we are just happy to be together and not run around so much.
Due to the fact we are rarely together on our birthdays, we have developed a unique ritual. I would give her my favourite thing and she would do the same. It didn’t need to be grand in anyway, it just needed to be something we love, use all the time and want to share. It is titled, “Our Favourite Things.”
One year, Alissa gave me a hair clip, which she swore was the greatest hair clip she has ever had. I gave her an amazing Kleenex purse pouch. She has given me the greatest socks she has ever worn. I have given her a fantastic book. She has given me a fabulous hair towel. I have given her the most unbelievable delicious creamy chocolate, etc.
This has gone on for YEARS! The last gift she gave me was advice on a fantastic exercise bra. I bought it and its sooooo great, I had to buy two!
At this point, we no longer wait for our birthdays to exchange great tips and advice. However, we still use our birthdays to exchange “Our Favourite Things”.
What happened over time is that Alissa has become my beloved Friendcierge!
She is super knowledgeable about so much. If you want a new recipe, ask her. If you want to buy new sneakers, ask her which kind. If you want to try a new resto in NYC, ask her. Do these jeans look good on me? She will give you an honest opinion. What’s a new fun destination location for a vacation, she will advise.
We are not talking about solving world issues, politics, and saving grace. This is purely about friendship and giving solid advice — personal, real advice.
How’s about a good sunblock? She will suggest. A super warm winter hat? Just ask her. Great warm winter boots for walking? Yup, she knows!
How does she know so much? I don’t know, but her track record is great. I think only once I told her the advice she gave me was crappy, which is quite impressive.
Do you have a Friendcierge? I’m sure you do. You just need to think of them within this context. Who is your Friendcierge?
I’m currently in the process of defining the word “Friendcierge” on www.urbandictionary.com. Once I do, I will send this newly created word to my sweet friend … maybe on a mug!
Now, I’m on deck. It’s my turn to either give Alissa useful advice or give her one of my favourite things. I have some time though since her birthday isn’t until March. Honestly, it’s always in the back of my mind when I come across something I love and want to share.
Maybe it will be my favourite winter running shoes, which by the way are Saucony Women Peregrine ICE+.
Just sayin…
Or maybe it will be my favourite everyday fall/winter socks, which happen to be Weekender by McGregor Wool Work Socks, or Point Zero Cotton High-Calf Socks.
Just sayin…
Maybe this year you will consider doing an exchange of, “Your Favourite Things” with your friends. It really is a fun thing to do. It doesn’t need to be anything expensive or grand. Ya know, an excellent hair clip can make a big difference!
Sharing good advice and your favourite things with time spent together comes down to … an everlasting friendship. That’s the bases of our existence together and throw in a ton of love and respect.
Oh ya, before I forget. As per my previous article, “It’s Not My Fault!" you can add Alissa into the mix of friends who salivated and indulged in my candy closet and candy drawer. So much so, she has a fully-stocked candy drawer in her home which she totally blames on me.
For this, my beloved friend, “IT IS MY FAULT!”
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
