Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Focused and Centred

As a young girl, I danced classical ballet. I loved everything about ballet. I loved the discipline, the music, the control of my body, and especially the performances. After months and months of practice, the highlights were the performances. Getting fitted for my costume and applying makeup was so exciting.
As a young dancer, I was in the Corps de ballet. I dreamt to be a demi-soloist, or a soloist or even a principal dancer. On performance days I couldn’t wait to get into my costume, apply makeup, and tie my hair back into a tight bun. However, I was so anxious about the performance, I actually got nauseous. During each show, I remember being so nauseous, I was on the verge of tossing my cookies. This stage fright never stopped me from performing; it just made the shows much more challenging for me.
As soon as the shows were over, I ate for days, months, until the next set of performances. This went on for years. During my high school years, I still danced but my social life got in the way of my love for ballet. I still loved the art, but I also loved hanging with my friends, so my focus began to wane.
Then my desire for Orange Julip hot dogs, Lafleur Michigan dogs, pizza, sangria, and puberty dramatically changed my body.
My ballet teachers demanded more focus and control from me and stressed to be centered. In my mind, I wanted to be a teacher. In my heart, I wanted to be a ballet dancer. In my best friend’s car, I wanted a Mama Burger at A&W with fries and a root beer. I slowed down my ballet dancing to the point of no return.
At the time, I was okay with the decision. My body blossomed in a womanly way. I still danced, just not with the end goal of being a professional dancer. I became a teacher, which I think was a better idea for me.
However, my love for ballet has never diminished. I adore it — all of it. In retrospect, the best part of ballet dancing is the discipline you learn and the ability to control your body. You learn that the centre core of your body needs to be ultimately strong in order to do every movement. If your core is strong, the rest of your body will respond to what you want it to do. This is how dancers turn on their toe shoes, with their centre core strong and completely engaged. Of course, dancers need to have total flexibility, passion, and ultra-strength in their limbs, but it’s their core that makes it happen.
Knowing the centre core of your body needs to be completely strong and engaged has helped me to achieve so many other things in my life.
When I am cross-country skiing, my centre core is always engaged. This is what keeps me balanced, especially when going up and down hills. When the cross-country ski season is finished, my core is so strong. My limbs are very strong too, but it’s my core which is rock solid. I love that!
But it doesn’t end there. The focused and centered core of the body also includes the mind.
Beyond the physical strength and agility, dance also teaches you how to stay directly focused and centered within your thoughts. Staying on task and moving forward even through pain.
The mental ability to stay so focused and centered is powerful. Dancers, athletes, and many professionals have this strength and ability. Truth is, anyone can develop these powerful skills.
Although, I was trained to apply my focus and centered core as a young girl, as a woman, I rely on these skills to forge through life and its challenges.
I’ve just added one more important attribute… POSITIVITY.
Particularly at this time in the world, when so many people are suffering, you might feel helpless to those in need. You can help by donating to funds which will aid those who are suffering.
You can also stay focused, centred, and positive. Don’t doubt the power of all three when engaged. If you are focused, centred and positive, you will improve something in someone. You will make a difference and a little ripple will grow. If many people did this, good will prevail and positivity might help restore some peace.
It can’t hurt.
Just as a ballet dancer gives everything in their performance, the audience leaves with a wonderful feeling of positivity. These patrons go home with an amazing feeling of joy and glory. Their happiness is shared with the people in their lives. Therefore, the dancers who are focused and centred have the ability to make others feel positive, joy and happiness.
Without dancing, we can do the same if we are focused, centred and positive. Now is the time not to lose hope, but to engage our core!
In order to restore order, we need to apply these skills and help move the world forward even in pain. Try to focus, centre-self, and apply positivity. Be that professional, dancer and athlete.
Make the next people you are with feel this grounding positivity. This is our way to improve the lives of others and if you do a really good job, the happiness might ripple and make a difference. Even a small difference of joy, is still joy.
Be that focused, centred, positive person in your world.
Make the difference ripple and dance ballerina, dance!
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
