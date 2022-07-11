Suzanne Reisler Litwin: First in My Life

The amazingly talented Sharon Schwartz has been cutting my hair for over 20 years. During this time, we have actually grown up together. I was a young mom when we first met. Then she became a young mom and now her babies are close to teenage hood. Time goes so quickly.
My hair has gone through continuous thickness and shredding with pregnancies, perimenopause, and now menopause. Do we cut an inch, or a micro mini cut? Do we curl it or let it go natural? Are you coming back in six or eight weeks?
In the beginning, Sharon worked in a salon five minutes from my house. Now, I drive 40 minutes to her salon. I will go where she goes because no one knows me and my hair needs more than her. She’s a joy to be with and I love the growth we, as people, have secured.
As I was leaving Sharon’s at-home salon, I felt so beautiful. Each time I leave, I’m amazed at how wonderful my hair looks and how it makes me feel. I’m so grateful.
I got in my car and I wondered where I will go looking and feeling so polished?
I take a minute to glance at my emails before starting the 40-minute drive towards home.
Email from my website:
Hi, I’m from CBC Radio. We are doing a story on Memoir Writing and the older community. Would you be interested in sharing your knowledge with us? Please call this number or provide us with a number where we can call you.
This is approximately what the email stated, but was it spam? I get a lot of spam…
While sitting in the car, I thought about it. Then I sent an email agreeing to the call and giving my cell number.
Seatbelt on, check my hair is in the rear-view mirror and I start my drive. Listening to SiriusXM Elvis Radio channel 75 on a beautiful day, I’m singing, “Don’t be cruel.”
You know I can be found sittin' home all alone
If you can't come around at least please telephone
Don't be cruel to a heart that's true
Baby if I made you mad for somethin' I might have said
Ten minutes into the drive, the phone rings and the song stops. Unknown caller. Take the call or listen to the love of my life? Take the call or listen more? Yes, I take the call.
Hello?
It’s CBC Radio and we want to know more about the courses you teach, specifically Memoir Writing at Concordia University in continuing education and the Cummings Centre.
I chatted with the delightful CBC Radio producer for nearly the whole drive home! It was so much fun.
I spoke to a beautiful, friendly voice on the phone. I could have talked for hours!
Now…Where to go with my delicious hair? I went to do errands, then home to work on an article. Nothing special, but I still felt wonderful in my office.
Pop up!
An email from CBC Radio:
Would you be interested in giving 8-10 mini interviews, on live radio, to various locations in the country – TOMORROW?
Oh!? My thought, Yes! Of course, but don’t you want to see my beautiful hair?
The afternoon was spent writing and answering CBC radio emails. The process of doing live radio was completely new to me and sort of scary too. By nighttime, I understood the radio process and my hair was still looking lovely.
As my brother said, “You’re ready for your close up.” Referring to the movie Sunset Boulevard when Norma Desmond stalks towards the camera, saying, “All right, Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close up.” He also mentioned that my 15 minutes of fame already happened on the Magic Tom show 50+ years ago. Nothing like a pestering, twining sibling!
Next day, live radio day, hair still looks great.
So, this is the process. I will be called by radio station producers across the country. I will be interviewed for 5-8 minutes with approximately the same questions 7-8 times. I am to wait for the calls and be prepared in a quiet place to speak without disturbances.
Bear, my dog, you must be quiet for two hours please.
Turn your phone to silent and speak clearly, be patient and poised. I have my notes ready and my hair still looks polished. I’m ready to roll. I’m ready for my close up.
Wait for the call around 2:30 pm…
OMG, I’m so nervous. My leg is shaking. I’m fixing my hair for no reason.
I’m waiting, drinking some water, adding some lip balm to my lips. Waiting. I’m waiting.
RING!!! I nearly jumped out of my chair.
It’s a radio producer from Halifax.
Hello?
“Are you ready for your interview Ms. Litwin? We are going live in 20 seconds.
In 3, 2, 1… Good afternoon, joining us now is Suzanne Reisler Litwin who will be talking to us about memoir writing. Hello, Suzanne…”
GULP!
The phone rang seven times from seven different locations in Canada. I started in Halifax, then Edmonton, Quebec City, Calgary, Yellow Knife, Vancouver, and Winnipeg.
I was in the radio hot seat for two hours. Bear was so quiet.
IT WAS ONE OF THE MOST EXCITING MOMENTS OF MY LIFE!
When it was over, I sent an email to CBC Radio to thank them for this most thrilling experience. I was dancing on radio air.
Firstly, I have never done live radio and I was talking about my passions, writing, and teaching. I could have talked about it all afternoon. My message was to encourage and inspire all the listeners across our beautiful country to write their memoirs, just do it! I hope I was encouraging, and they felt my passion.
That night, still with my freshly cut and blown-out hair, my family treated me as a celebrity. Asking me for my autograph! Personally, I felt as though I had a time travel experience. On live radio, I crossed our incredible country from Halifax to Vancouver, Yellow Knife to Quebec City. I was in all those places for a very brief time.
I’m hooked! I can’t wait to do this again.
Now, it’s been a few of days since my live radio experience. I’m still thrilling inside.
Lucky for me, I sent emails to a few amazing CBC Radio producers, and I quickly received a recording of the Quebec City Breakaway interview with Alison Brunette.
My hair, hmmm, not so sexy. I’ve tossed and turned in my sleep for a few nights because of the experience. Today is not a good day for my close up.
Of course, I wrote all about this experience in my journal. It was a once in a lifetime event.
Ya know, life is crazy! You never know when a fun, exciting, first-time life experience may pop up.
If it does, I hope you’re ready for the close-up!
—By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
—AB
