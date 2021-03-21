Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Everyone needs an Ellen

You know the kind of friend I am talking about. The friend who listens with intent to everything you say. You know she’s not looking at her phone when you are talking to her. She’s simply listening to every word. The friend who doesn’t judge you in anyway. You can rant and rave, complain and curse and lose your mind completely screaming about everything. Still, this friend remains quiet and agrees regardless of their personal perspective.
The neutral gear in your cog.
I do have many amazing friends who fit the same description. I can easily write an article about each of them. I might focus on their unique strengths, loves, and devotion to our friendship.
However, the reason I focus on Ellen today is because we share a unique bond for the love of WORDS! We are both Logophiles, lovers of words.
Ellen is not only my beloved friend since Grade 1 in Merton School; she is also my “personal” editor. Not my editor at the newspaper, that’s darlin Anthony. Ellen is my go to girlfriend editor.
Each week I write an article. Each week I call Ellen. I read my articles to her. She listens with intent to critique, analyze and help me find the best suited words. Ellen is a Logophile, a lover of words. She is also a Bibliophile, a lover of books. If you want to know of a great book to read, ask Ellen. She reads so many books and she has a thirst for knowledge.
Seriously, if you want to know about great books, send me an email and I will forward it to her.
Ellen and I have spent most of our lives knowing each other. We went to elementary school together, we went to high school together, we went to summer camp together, and as adults we are more like sisters than friends.
Interesting enough, whatever different paths we took growing up, we always found a common ground to remain bonded. When we were children we played games together like Barbie’s, baking cookies, and jump rope, etc. In high school we hung out with the same friends. As young adults, we raised our daughters together. Our daughters celebrated their youngest birthdays together.
We have overlapped our lives on so many happy and sad occasions, but always together.
Now… In our more mid to grey years we have found another common bond. My writing and her love of words.
Each week it’s the same text:
Me: Do you have time to listen to an article?
Ellen: Sure, give me 5.
Me: I think you are going to love this one.
Ellen: Can’t wait to hear it…
Me: I love you, you know.
Ellen: I know.
The other thing about Ellen is she’s always thinking about me. Like siblings who check in with each other. Whereever Ellen goes in the world, as she does travel to interesting places, she brings me a souvenir. It doesn’t need to be much, such as a dish towel, but it has ladybugs on it!
She never comes to my home empty handed. She has found beautiful items such as: a stunning note pad, an interesting pen, a funny card, even Humbug crazy delicious candies. It’s all for me and my family.
How do I repay a friend/sibling for helping and loving me in this beautiful capacity?
I write an article about her!
Perhaps this is not an article? Perhaps this a love letter to Ellen.
As an article…
I hope you have an unique beautiful friend which you were able to play house together, grow into young adults together, share family together, and stay connected through all the sh*t life throws at you. Staying together long enough to need each other regardless of the changes in life and the world.
If you have a friend like this and you haven’t spoken to them in a long time, make that call or text, or email. Reach out; you won’t be sorry you did.
Now… The question I have is this, do I call Ellen to ask her to help me edit this article or do I leave it as a surprise? Not sure what to do.
If this article is filled with poor word choice errors, you’ll know she didn’t hear it before.
Love that gal!
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
