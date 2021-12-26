Suzanne Reisler Litwin: ‘Ell of a Year

What a year it was? (To get the full expression of this title, say it with a British accent.) Almost every aspect of my life was lived differently. For many it was an unbelievably difficult and challenging year. Sometimes it felt like you were dodging bullets.
It’s going to get better though. I pray to G-d every night and during the day. So, I’m reassured… I think? At least I roll with positive vibes, so I’m confident in the fact that: better breeds better, good breeds good and love breeds love. If we add that all together, it should get better.
That’s the only way to go…UP!
For me this year was filled with super highlights and super low lights. I guess I can say I’ve reached a balance. Next year I am going to strive for more highlights and less low lights, to cause a more positive imbalance. FYI, these statements do not refer to my hair colour. 😉
As my birthday approaches, I need to think about the one thing I will do which I’ve never done before. Last year, I decided to learn American Sign Language. I’m doing quite well learning it and I plan to continue the study. ASL is a language like any other language and it takes a lot of time and effort to learn it well. I’m a beginner learning to be an intermediate student, always a student.
Sometimes I chose new activities which have some minimal risk. This year, I will not choose any risky activities, because living healthy seems to be risky enough. I need to really apply thought to what I will do, learn or experience next year.
Come to think about it, just living during these difficult times, is challenging enough. Can I just assume this new normal is the unfamiliar thing I will do? NO! Experiencing something NEW is about personal growth. We must all grow as people every day. Learn or try brand new things every day. Bettering ourselves is most important. Let me think…. Hmmmm?
Juggling 3 balls and more!
I’ve always wanted to learn how to juggle 3 or more balls. That’s it. I’m going to teach myself how to juggle! My son Taylor learned how to do this in grade 10 in High School. He says, “The best way to learn how to juggle 3 balls is to start juggling with 3 pieces of light fabric, like rayon chiffon, as they stay up in the air long enough to learn how to catch them.
This is the plan for 2022 as the new thing I’m going to learn and experience!
What about you? What’s going to be the new thing you will learn and/or experience? Choose something FUN! This way you have a goal, a focus and something to look forward to.
I’m not planning to join the Cirque du Soleil, I just want to grow as a person and perhaps juggling 3 or more balls, will teach me something about myself?
While learning American Sign Language, I learned about so much more than just the language. I learned about living in the deaf world. I learned that I need to have more patience and time cannot be rushed when learning a new language. I now know that if I really want to learn something, I need to practice often, like practicing a little every day.
I also learned that if you want to succeed at something important to you, you need to devote plenty of time towards it.
It’s took a year, but I can sign my name, I know the finger alphabet, I can express myself in a few signs and I can read others if they sign very slowly. It feels good to be able to express myself in ASL. By next year, I’m sure I will know much more, as I won’t stop learning this language.
Back to my juggling…
I’m going to buy the little rayon chiffon pieces of cloth so I can toss them into the air and catch with some accuracy. My learning curve will definitely be something to watch and laugh about. Maybe it will be a great form of exercise, focus, and flexibility and I will get hooked on the health benefits? That would be a very welcoming perspective.
… I just ordered the juggling cloths on-line. I couldn’t wait!
But, I won’t start until after my birthday. So, I have some time to process this newness.
What about you? What will you do that’s new and exciting in the 2022?
Think about it, apply it, and look forward to it.
I will keep you posted with my juggling development in January. I’m confident my learning curve will be shorter to learn juggling than to learn ASL.
In signing off on the ‘Ell of a Year 2021, I wish you all the best of health and happiness in 2022. I wish you personal growth, expansion of thought, and the appreciation for all the little things in life. And… Remember to keep Living in the Now.
Much Love to you,
Suzette Le Petit Pierrotte
