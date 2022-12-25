Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Elevated what?

Sue, “Did you know…You were sitting next to an elevated person?”
No, I didn’t realize this. The person was simply sitting, not floating in any way.
“No, no, no, the person sitting next to you was a spiritually elevated Arch Bishop of the Highest Order.”
The highest order of what? He was still just sitting, not floating.
What is with this word ELEVATED?
I keep hearing this word over and over again, but always in a different context.
Elevate - verb
1. to lift up or make higher : RAISE
elevate a patient's leg
exercises that elevate the heart rate
2. to raise in rank or status
was elevated to chairman
3. to improve morally, intellectually, or culturally
great books that both entertain and elevate their readers
4. to raise the spirits of : ELATE
For me, the word elevated is in the “over used produce section” of life.
I’m in a store buying a new white t-shirt. The sales person asks me if I would like to see some “elevated white t-shirts”. You know the kind of white T-shirt which is better than the regular T-shirts. Perhaps the more stylish and trendy, but still in the normal t-shirt realm. Maybe the t-shirt will pop a fun sleeve or a decorated collar, but it’s still a white t-shirt. It’s just elevated from the regular t-shirts.
No thank you. I just want a new white T-shirt.
Question, I wonder how the regular t-shirts feel about the elevated
T-shirts?
This got me thinking about how can a person be elevated? From what point or purpose does the elevation start? Are these people closer to G-d? How can this be measured in any way? I understand some people study certain subjects and become experts on that subject. Does this cause them to be elevated in their knowledge of the subject matter or actually elevated people? I personally think they are just experts in their subject matter and regular people.
Maybe people feel inspired when meeting someone who is ‘deemed’ an elevated person. Unless they are actually floating in the air, I don’t understand the point of using the word elevation in reference to a person.
I came across a fabulous quote from a person who works at a Tim Horton’s shop. She was being praised for her work ethic and honoured for her excellent performance. After receiving all the wonderful accolades, she said, “We have one blood – there is no blue, black or white blood. We are all the same. I am no better than you or you than I. We all work hard. Perhaps I work a bit harder, because I love what I do, so it’s easy for me.”
That quote made me think about how her managers were trying to elevate her, but she resisted in stating that she is the same as everyone else, except she loves what she does. By loving what she does, made it easier for her to work longer hours and perhaps better than others.
I love this quote. I found it inspiring, which made me think about the true meaning of an elevated person.
People are not actually elevated in any way. But people can elevate others.
Have you ever been with a person who makes you feel great? Perhaps you know someone who encourages people to do great things? Do you know someone who inspires you to be a better person? Someone who brings out the best in you and makes you want to try harder and do better.
People can elevate other people to be the best they can be. Coaches, teachers, leaders, parents, great friends, and frankly anyone can inspire someone.
You can elevate your mind. You can elevate your spirit. You can also, elevate people to be the best people they can be. That’s the greatest form of levitating and elevating.
Be that person who elevates others to be greater, wonderful, and fabulous.
Oh ya, getting back to the new white t-shirt search and purchase. I did buy a regular, typical white T-shirt. I looked over at the elevated t-shirts and wondered how they felt about being branded as something better than regular.
I also purchased an elevated t-shirt simply because I felt everyone should be treated equally. I didn’t want to reject the elevated T-shirts for simply being branded as elevated.
As this year comes to an end, try to elevate someone to be happier, spirited, fabulous, and share the joy. Maybe they will also wish to elevate someone too.
And …That would be joyously elevating!
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
