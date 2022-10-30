Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Easy Wear’in

When I was in high school, I would wear jeans that were ridiculous and uncomfortably tight. The tighter the better, was my thought. I wore bell bottom jeans made by Playranch, because I was too small to fit into famous Howick Stars. As I grew, I was able to fit into Howick Stars provided I had them taken-in tightly. Some people wore Wrangler, Levi’s, Lee, Lois, and very sexy Sassoon jeans. Jordache jeans were the rage too.
During the 1970s and ‘80s, everything bell bottom jean was hot and the fit had to be just right.
My method was this:
1. Wash the jeans at night.
2. Put them in the dryer to make them shrink.
3. Put them between my mattress and box spring so the jeans were pressed by the morning.
4. Sleep on the jeans.
5. In the morning, struggle to put the jeans on and go to school
6. In the afternoon, peel the jeans off as soon as I get home
7. Repeat 1-6
From 1976 to 1980, in order to get my jeans on, I would stand, jump up and down, and pull the jeans up to my waist. Once the jeans were on my body, I would lie down on my bed, on my back, and struggle to zip them up. These jeans were literally skin tight.
My mother would scream, “Sue, you’re going to be late! Come on!”
My reply was, “Just a minute, I’m getting my jeans on!”
Once the jeans were on and the zipper was closed, I could barely breathe. That was the point. I knew, as the day went on, my jeans would soften and become much looser. Hence, repeating the above method.
Such clothing restrictions and discomfort caused other related problems. The occasional visit to my dermatologist and/or gynecologist settled the flair ups. The Doctors’ suggestions: Wear looser clothing!
Ya, right! And give up that tight jean look and fit?
Maturity was what I needed to heal myself.
May I also mention the fact that I slept on my jeans (between the mattress and box spring) with rollers in my hair too! Sometimes the soft, spongy pink rollers and other times the hard plastic rollers. It depended on the length of my hair and the Farah-look I wanted so badly.
Today, I think about this and laugh. How did my parents put up with me?
Mom - “Sue, you’re going to be late for school! What are you doing?
Sue - “I’m just doing my hair! I’ll be another minute. I promise.”
I was late for school almost every morning. It wasn’t such a bad thing because; my mother would drive me to school, along with my friend Alissa and any friend who was walking our route.
One time my mother was pulled over by the police for having more than 8 passengers in her car. She felt embarrassed because she was wearing her pajamas and bathrobe! We all found it so funny. After that event, we had a limit how many friends my mom could bring to school. On occasion she stated that she needed a bus!
Did I mention the stupid shoes I wore too? Le Chateau clogs. Everyone who wore these shoes sprained their ankles at one point or another. The shoe was comfortable, but not for walking long distances to school or for running. Most of the time the shoe fell off my foot. There was a silly competition regarding this shoe. The person who can toss the shoe the farthest from your foot, wins!
Maturity couldn’t come fast enough!
Mom - “Sue, seriously you’re going to be late again! What are you doing?
Sue - “I’m just doing my eye make-up, and putting on cherry lip gloss, hair spray, and Love’s Baby Soft perfume. I’ll be another minute!”
40 plus years later, maturity has hit me like a nostalgic brick.
Yesterday, I was shopping for a dress. The young, beautiful salesperson asked me if I needed some help.
I said, “I’m looking for a comfortable, loose-fitting dress.”
Then it astounded me. I had a pivotal moment. I have matured my level of comfort!
I looked at myself in the mirror and realized that everything I was wearing or holding was selected based on comfort. Nothing was tight and uncomfortable. As the day wore on, I didn’t feel the need to peel off my clothing because everything I was wearing was comfortable. All except for my bra, this gets removed or changed immediately upon entering my home.
Another noticed parallel is, I’m usually on time because I don’t putter with extreme preparation. I no longer press my jeans between my mattress and box spring or wear rollers to bed.
Honestly, I’m not totally reformed though, as I still love eye make-up, cherry lip gloss and vanilla scented perfumes.
I know I can’t wear tight clothing anymore. For when I attend big events, I usually leave my home in some sort of bad mood. I’ve had a huge fight with my Spanx and lost. As I leave for the event, I’m reliving my 70’s suck-in and the spiked shoes don’t help the mood either. Now, my focus is on the pending cocktail to soften the discomfort of the battle wounds.
By the way… I’m currently looking for a great Lady Tux!
Mom - “Sue, if you want to get anywhere, keep on paddling.”
As I write this piece, I am sitting in comfy clothing with a warm soft scarf around my neck. Soon, I need to get dressed in nice clothing as I’m teaching today. I’m going to select casual, comfortable easy to wear clothing, like a soft sweater and loose-fitting jeans with molded to my feet old boots. Yum!
Although, I did find newer bell bottom jeans in my closet last night. Maybe that sexy jean with some cherry lip gloss is the way to go?
Hmmmmm? Easy wear’in is my new sexy.
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.