Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Deliciously oblivious

It happens all the time and I’m completely unaware of it. I’m sitting, writing in my journal and it gently comes over me. I don’t even know how long it went on for, but I know it happened. Was I unconscious? Did I fall asleep? Where did I go? What happened to me? Is this beyond my control?
I can’t even answer any of these questions. But what I do know is, I was writing in my journal and I stopped. For how long, I don’t know. I do know, I went into a meditative state and I feel more relaxed than when I started.
It’s not daydreaming. It’s more intense than that. I could title it a “Writer’s Meditation”. However, there is an added sense of being oblivious to everything around me. How did it stop? My phone rang! I heard the ring and responded to answering my phone. Then I realized I had experienced a deep meditative state.
Safety First!
This only happens when I write in my journal. Here are the steps. I sit in a very comfortable chair. I start writing in my journal. It’s not a constant write. I write, pause, think, write, pause, and think. This is repeated for around 20-30 minutes. Then I write, pause……. And I stop thinking. I slowly disconnect to my writing task and simply start to meditate. Sometimes I close my eyes and sometimes I just stare out into space. I really don’t know how long I am in this state, but I do return from a prompt.
It’s not a long period of time, because the hour doesn’t advance. I do feel totally at ease and relaxed when I become alert again.
I always question myself. How did this happen? What was I thinking? How long did this last? Could it have gone on for hours?
Is this age related?
No, it’s not age related! This has been happening to me throughout all my years of writing in a journal and diary. At first I thought it was day dreaming, but it isn’t.
I remember my friend telling me the great benefits of meditation and that I should try it. I’ve told her time and time again, I meditate when writing in my journal. By the way, this doesn’t happen every time I write. Perhaps once in every ten times, but it has a lasting effect on my being. So much so, that I have implemented a “Writer’s Meditation” into my writing courses and workshops.
News to Know!
In 2023, I will be offering 4 different types of Writer’s Workshops. The workshops are aimed to improve your wellness, creativity, and written expression. Within each workshop, I implement writing and spiritual time with a Writer’s Meditation. Each workshop provides an opportunity for a relaxing creative writing journey.
Just recently, I gave two workshops for a Wellness Centre in Quebec City. It was given to care givers, to provide them with an opportunity to learn how to journal with new creative writing tools. Journaling has many health benefits as it gives the writer an excellent outlet for their stress.
Here are the 4 different writing workshops:
- Workshop #1 – Journaling & Wellness
- Workshop #2 – Creative Writer’s Toolbox
- Workshop #3 – Start Your Memoir
- Workshop #4 – Writing by Candlelight
-
For more information about each workshop, please follow this link:
https://www.suzannereislerlitwin.com/workshop/
Here are some questions you might want to ask yourself:
- Would my colleagues benefit from a soothing two-hour workshop writing by candlelight?
- Will writing in a journal reduce my stress?
- How does someone start a journal or a memoir?
- Will I meditate if I write in a journal?
- Will tapping into my creativity expand my spirituality?
- Will writing my memoir connect me better to my past, present and future?
So many people and companies of people would greatly benefit from taking these workshops. Especially, people who have been under tremendous stress during the last three years. Each workshop is offered separately or can be combined as the workshop content overlap with each other.
I see groups of doctors, nurses, teachers, parents, over-worked employees, care givers and all writers benefiting from learning how to journal or from spending an quiet evening writing by candlelight.
Writing in these environments benefit colleagues with a bonding experience too. The participants become closer from the creative space and experience, as it’s a unique, spiritual growth exchange.
I hope some will consider these wonderful opportunities to become deliciously oblivious and perhaps some will learn to express themselves through a writer’s meditation.
Oh, the joys and benefits of writing ~~~ 😊
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
