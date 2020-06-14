Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Damn It! Some Gratitude Please!

SERIOUSLY!!!! Stop all the fricken complaining! “It’s so annoying. I can’t do this and I can’t do that. I can’t go there and I want more of those.” Blah, Blah, BLAH! All I hear in my mind is, I want, I want, I WANT! I understand that everything is out of sorts. It’s a crazy time in the world. We are talking about THE WORLD. This is not just affecting sweet little you; it’s everyone who lives on this planet. And… If you manage to find a way off of it, LET US ALL KNOW!
This is the situation and it’s not going away any time soon. So instead of complaining about it endlessly, do something about it. Make the situation better. Get creative. Stop expecting that someone or something is going to fix this for you.
After speaking with many people about how they are coping, I have discovered a common useful conclusion.
The more you do for others, the more you feel good about yourself.
Selfless actions are self-healing.
For those who have never done charity work or volunteered, you might not know this truth.
The more you do for others, the better you feel about yourself. It’s a simple truth.
This theory also works in another way. If you are riddled with problems and you spend your time primarily focused on yourself, unfortunately you won’t see how effective it is to help others. If you do, you will suddenly feel less absorbed with yourself and more inclined to feel other people’s needs.
I’m not saying it’s a serum which will take away all your pain. It helps to share your common feelings with others.
Also…
Instead of being so self-focused on all the things you can’t do, start thinking about all the things you can do. Simply focus on all that is given to you from this amazing world. Grow vegetables or herbs and you will see how easy it is for the world to give you something great.
I’m sure there are plenty of things you take for granted or things you feel entitled to.
PAY ATTENTION!
Nothing is a given, everything is a gift. If you woke up this morning and read this article, this is your first gift. The gift of life and a day to live it…GO!
If you read this article and you enjoyed it. It came to you FREE! Ya, I wrote it, but you didn’t pay for my work. Although, it’s my absolute pleasure to write for you, this is Gift #2 of the day.
If you turned on a tap and fresh water poured out of it and you were able to wash your face and brush your teeth. Gift #3 of the day. Fresh water!
I’m sure as your day went on and you were able to find something to eat, maybe read more, and maybe see flowers somewhere. All gifts!
Little doses of appreciation might be required at this time.
During these crazy times, there might be people who you miss and want to be with. This is one of the greatest challenges of living now. There are ways to see them, try to find those ways and do it.
If you focus on what it is you have and not all the things you don’t have, you might find peace living in this strange now.
Therefore, the more you appreciate and find gratitude in what it is you have, the less you might complain.
Although, some people will always complain about something regardless of the situation. For those people, I suggest recording their voices and let them listen to themselves. I find when people truly hear themselves speak; they quickly look for an excuse or filter. Such as, that wasn’t me or I didn’t say that or is that what I sound like?
Yes! That is exactly what you sound like.
My suggestion at this time for my readers is:
- 1. Let’s find some gratitude for all that we have and stop complaining about all that we don’t.
- 2. Help people who have greater needs than you. In turn this will help you!
- 3. Look around your environment and truly see all what you are given, simply by the world.
- 4. Before the complaining leaves your lips, think… Do I really need to say this?
- 5. If you do need to complain, find a great friend with excellent listening skills, rant all you want, and then shut up!
- 6. If you make the effort to put some joy into the world, I promise you, joy will come back to you.
It’s a promise!
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
