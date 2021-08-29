Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Creativity Takes Time

PAY ATTENTION FABULOUS TEACHERS! -- “Mrs. Reisler, I’m a little concerned about Suzie. It seems she’s always day dreaming. Every day I have to redirect her attention to the lesson. She’s constantly gazing out the window. I’m going to move her closer to my desk so I can keep an eye on her.” said Miss Brown, the Grade 1 teacher.
“Mrs. Reisler, at home do you notice that Suzie is not paying attention to what you’re saying? Do you find she’s day dreaming often, looking out the window?” said Mrs. Davidson, the Grade 3 teacher.
“Hello Mrs. Reisler, I’m calling to inform you that we are having difficulty with Suzie. She’s a day dreamer. Can you please talk to her about this?” said Ms. Jackson, the Grade 4 teacher.
“I’m sorry to tell you this Mrs. Reisler, but we’ve moved Suzie’s desk to the front of the classroom, to the back of the classroom, closer to the door, closer to the window and in the middle. No matter where we’ve placed her, she’s always day dreaming and staring out the window.” said Miss Smith, the Grade 5 teacher.
“If it wasn’t for the fact that Suzie was always day dreaming, she would be a perfect student. Nevertheless, I must say she’s writing wonderful little stories, which I will share with you.” said Ms. Chess, the Grade 6 teacher.
Ms. MacDonald, the Grade 7 teacher asked. “Suzie? What do you see out there? What are you looking at?”
Suzie replied, “The trees are swaying like in a dance. The clouds are moving so fast like ducks rushing in a pond. I see the world moving while we sit still.”
Ms. MacDonald said, “I think you should write about what you see.”
Suzie smiled and wrote and wrote and wrote. She still writes…
Ms. MacDonald understood the creativity process. She was the first teacher to embrace my day dreaming as a method for gathering creativity. I didn’t disturb the classroom; I just watched the world move while we sat still. I was honing my creativity skills.
Since that day in Grade 7, I have always used the window as a means to foster creative ideas. I can stare out the window for hours and hours. I’m good on a flight, providing I’m sitting next to the window. When our family went on car trips, as long as I was sitting next to the window, I was entertained. Very often I would fall asleep looking at the passing trees and road curves.
What Ms. MacDonald understood was that creativity takes time. Writing creative prose takes time. When I was in school and I had to write an exam, I never had enough time to write essay answers. Even short answers to questions, took much more time than I was given.
The truth is, if you really want students to display their knowledge of learned materials, let them write about it, let them express it in any form of creativity. I’m a firm believer that the true display of knowledge is not based on recalling the facts, but in the interpretation and adaptation of the materials learned.
If you want to learn how a volcano operates, create one! Then display it, explain it and operate it. You will never forget that experience and the lesson of volcanos will be learned.
Recently my son was writing an exam for university. He was taking a multiple choice designed exam. Which by the way I think, is the poorest way to measure the true learned knowledge of a student. I would outlaw this method of evaluation.
He had a question which asked the following:
Line 6 suggests which of the following:
I. The speaker’s attempt to resist emotion and conflict
II. The speaker’s sense of oneness with the memorial
III. The speaker’s philosophical conflict with the government
- (A) I only
- (B) II only
- (C) I and II only
- (D) II and III only
- (E) I, II and III
- (F) none of the above
I could not believe a question like this! Wouldn’t it be better to simply ask the student to explain the true meaning and their interpretation of Line 6? This question was so confusing. Why add any type of confusion into the equation of the evaluation? WHY???
Isn’t the main point of evaluation is to find out how much your students have learned, so why add the element of confusion? Counter-productive if you ask me.
A little note here: Just so ya know… students question the intelligence of their teachers when they place ridiculous questions on tests and exams.
I rarely give my students multiple choice questions. Perhaps the only one is at the end of a test or quiz. Something funny to get a bonus mark or two.
For example:
How many pets does Mrs. Litwin have?
- A. 1
- B. 2
- C. 2 including her husband
- D. 2 including her husband and daughter
- E. I don’t know, I just need a Bonus Mark!
When my students finish their test or quiz and find this bonus question at the end, I get a smile when they hand it to me. By the way, all my students get the Bonus Mark!
Day dreaming as my teachers called it was an opportunity to think, study and collect my thoughts. Maybe it took me more time to compose. Maybe I was selecting my words carefully. Maybe my brain was moving like the world while I was sitting?
Another issue I couldn’t understand was the rush. Why did students need to produce work under the gun of the clock? I know that time limits need to be set so that schedules are adhered too. But, some teachers cause students so much stress to produce a lot in so little time.
If I had an hour to write 250 words that might work. But when my son had to answer 30 multiple choice questions in 45 minute…WHY?
Why add the stress of time and the element of confusion within the evaluation? What are you evaluating in the first place? Students suffer a lot of stress just by taking test and exams. Why make it worse for them?
If you really want to know what a student understands, ask the question and let them explain. Give them time to explain, more than enough time.
On the first day of any creative writing course I teach, I tell my students that creativity takes time. Take all the time you need. The course is weeks long. Although we have assignments along the way and you don’t want to get too far behind, take all the time you need. There is a final day to hand in all the assignments, but some work faster than others, which needs to be taken into consideration.
I’ve experience a student doing all the assignments in the first 2 weeks of class and I have witnessed a student doing all the assignments in the last 2 weeks of class. Both worked out fine for me.
I call upon the teachers who are happily returning to the ART OF TEACHING to think about this:
Yes deadlines are deadlines and students need to work within these parameters. However, creativity takes time, sometimes lots of time and should not be rushed. Leave out the stress and confusion within your evaluations. Go for the meat of understanding.
Instead of asking for the fact of what C02 is, ask what it means to you and how it’s important.
Actually, the best way for students to display their knowledge on a topic is for them to teach it! Students presenting as “Group Teachers” is a fabulous way for your class to learn and kids love it!
As a teacher, you will get a clearer understanding of what the student knows when it truly applies to them.
Remember, creativity takes time, lots of time. Give students the time they need to be fabulous not frantic.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
