I guess you can call me a perennial. I do the same things year after year. Or maybe I’m just completely boring! I repeat the same rituals each year, may it be decorating my home with love decor for Valentine's Day, or preparing big family meals for the holidays. I’m the girl who likes to dolly it up.
I get a hoot out of preparing my house for Halloween. I decorate the exterior of the home in a fun and inviting way. Why? Because I can't get enough of princesses and superheroes! Even though my children have grown up, on Halloween I still dress up and give out the yummy candies. It’s about serving the children and inviting them to collect candies, ‘witch’ is so much fun.
When I was a child on Halloween, I dashed to as many homes as possible to collect candies. I tried to fill up my pumpkin bucket or pillowcase. I only went to homes that had their lights on and/or a pumpkin lit. I zoomed around my community in a sweaty mask, tripping over my costume while trying to collect as much candy as possible.
This was so much fun and important for me, why wouldn’t I provide this for younger children?
If I can do it, I will.
Having perennial personalities, my mother and I do yearly adventures. It might be canoeing in July or nighttime car drives in December to see the best Christmas lights displays. Together we try to do the same things every year.
Our moto, if we can do it, we will.
One of our yearly autumn outings is to find coloured cauliflower. You might be wondering if we are looking for a specific vegetable. Nope! Are we looking for a flower? Nope! We are in search of a spectacular and particular display of fall foliage.
See the attached picture.
Many conditions need to be in place for this to happen. Firstly, the leaves need to be at the height of their foliage coloration. The sun must be shining brightly with hardly any fallen leaves on the ground. It's like the perfect fall foliage day. It might take a few road trips, but we are hoping to see it.
The photo illustrates a particular type of foliage display which is found on a specific mountain range. My mother and I drive north for about 90 minutes to see three specific mountain ranges. As we drive, we look for a variety of colours such as orange, yellow, gold, berry, burgundy, pink, and rust. If the mountain range looks like coloured cauliflower, we have succeeded in our quest!
A few years ago, all the conditions were perfectly aligned, and we saw the coloured cauliflower. Since that time, we have not been so lucky. During fall foliage, timing is everything, as the great displays don’t last very long.
You might plan the perfect day, with the sun forecasted to shine. But a day or two before, one big windy moment with some added rain, will cause the most vibrant of leaves to drop. The bare trees of grey will be in place of the brilliant coloured trees.
Now is a good time to see and find the coloured cauliflower. You never know when the last fall season of your life will come. So, we optimize our opportunities always.
Last year we thought all the conditions were perfect to find the coloured cauliflower, but when we got to the specific mountain ranges, fog has set in and rainy mist was everywhere. We were disappointed, but not for long.
As a hardy breakfast with some bacon, eggs, and toast with jam, settled our souls.
Isn’t all about the time spent together anyways?
At this time, we are following www.dailyhive.com, which prepares a fall foliage map showing when and where the leaves will peak throughout Quebec. Upon publication of this article, the foliage season has started, but it’s still early. So, there is plenty of time to capture the coloured cauliflower.
We have selected a few dates for travel to the mountain ranges. Now it’s all about the weather. We are hoping within the next two weeks to make the big capture. If not, a delicious country breakfast will await us. Not too shabby.
Grab a buddy and go for it. The vibrancy of the colours will astound you. It’s Mother Nature’s golden glory before resting into a wonderful hibernation.
If you can do it, you will.
Glorious autumn days to you!
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
