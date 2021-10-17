This week a momentous event is going to happen in my life. It has been in the making since I was 14 years old. It has taken me 44 years to get to this point.
I have been anticipating this event for years. YEARS! It’s not life changing, but it’s a major historical marker in my life.
Can you guess what it is?
I’ll give you a hint… It’s very personal, sometimes private, and a little secretive.
Another hint… It’s mostly about my growth as a person in a historical nature.
Wondering what it could be?
Starting this week, I will begin the first page of my 100th journal!
I seriously can’t believe this is going to happen. I thought I was going to be an old lady when I arrived at my 100th journal.
Guess what again? I am that frickin old lady… I’m not an old, old lady, but a lot older than 14 years when I started my first denim covered journal with a lock and key.
Basically, I complete approximately 2 journals a year. Sometimes 3 depending on the size of the writing books. I have all my journals stacked in a yearly labelled orderly fashion. Most have ticket stubs, newspaper clippings, photos, letters, and memorable items tape or glued inside.
My journals are the history books of my life within world events.
When I was younger, I tried to stop or take breaks from writing in my journal. I tried, but I couldn`t stop. Maybe I skipped a day or page or two, but then I made it up with covering the missed events.
Everything I know, have felt and experienced are in these books.
I have the privilege to go to the stacks and pull out the events of any day in the last 44 years of my life and the world. That`s a lot of words. That`s a lot of time spent writing. I suppose this accomplishment would clearly identify me as a natural born writer.
At first finding the space and time to write in my `Diary` was a private event. I didn`t want anyone to read my words. I wrote in private and locked my diary with a little key a kept in a secret place. I even placed special papers in my diary that if it was moved, the paper would move and I knew someone read my thoughts and ideas.
For years, I thought my words were secure…they never were.
So in my later teens I made a declaration to my family and friends, “If you want to read my diary, go ahead. I don’t care. However, if you read something you don’t like, don’t blame me. Blame yourself for snooping in my private space.”
I think that declaration put an end to the curiosity. No one really cares to read it…I think.
The cover of the 100th journal has turtles all over it. I selected this cover because some turtles can live more than 100 years. So, I thought it would be fitting to honour their longevity with my own.
My first kiss…
My first boyfriend…
Sweet sixteen parties…
Getting my driver’s license…
High School Graduation… First jobs…
College…My first pet…Travels…
Becoming a teacher…
Getting married…Adventures…Achievements…
Purchasing our first home… Having children… Moving… More children…
Failures… Challenges… Losses… Heartache… Ultimate Joys… Hopes… Loves…
Planting roots… Expanding… Shrinking…
Aging… It’s all in these books and so much more.
Sometimes I write in the privacy of my home. Sometimes on a park bench. Sometimes at the beach or on a plane with the person next to me reading what I wrote. It’s then that I write, please stop reading my words… They suddenly realize I’ve written to them, feeling awkward they look away or at least try to. This makes me giggle and then I write thank you…
When I write in my journal it’s me time. The voice in my head summons my pen to write my thoughts. It’s a form of meditation and relaxation. It’s so peaceful even when I’m writing something horrific; it’s still peaceful in practice.
I purchase specific journals and I use specific pens. The quality of both needs to be excellent so the books and ink will survive years and not fade.
Many have suggested I write using my computer and save the files so as to digitalize my writing. It’s a very useful and practical idea. However, I like to use my journals as a scrap book too. I like to put newspaper and magazine clippings in and photos and ticket stubs, even though everything I just mentioned has been digitalized too.
At this time, I need to mention my love for paper. I love the feel and touch of paper. The smoothness, quality and smell. I need to feel the paper I’m to write upon. It’s a connection I make with the paper via the ink. It’s a unique relationship. Sorry computer, I do love you and your amazing spell checking capabilities, but my heart and soul belongs to paper.
The time in my life has arrived! The 100th journal will begin this week.
Cent’Anni! May you live 100 years!
I will begin the first page with the word, tenacious.
Definition of Tenacious
te·na·cious - adjective
/təˈnāSHəs/
-tending to keep a firm hold of something; clinging or adhering closely.
"a tenacious grip"
Similar:
-not readily relinquishing a position, principle, or course of action; determined.
"you're tenacious and you get at the truth"
-persistent in maintaining, adhering to, or seeking something valued or desired.
https://www.google.com/search?q=tenacious+meaning&rlz=1C1NHXL_enCA704CA704&oq=tenacious&aqs=chrome.2.69i57j46i433i512j0i433i512j46i433i512j0i131i433i512j0i512l3j46i512j0i512.8206j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/tenacious
That’s who I am from 14 to 58, the tenacious goat, Capricorn, whose words are in 100 journals.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
