Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 13°C. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 7°C. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.