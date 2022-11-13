Suzanne Reisler Litwin: BFF – Best Fun Foods

Am I the only one who used to eat gallons of Alphagetti simply to be able to spell out my name? By the way, this is not a recent activity! It was a Grade 8 passion though. Whenever I would get together with my friend Alissa, we would warm up a can of Alphagetti and very slowly eat it. Actually, we didn’t eat it at first. We used to spell out words with the alphabet shaped noodles. The words would turn into sentences and sentences would turn into stories. We thought spelling swear words out of noodles was hilarious!
We also saved our compositions. Using plastic wrap and wax paper, we would spell out forbidden words and save them in the fridge. Did I mention we would be laughing through this whole process? How’s about pretending to be a monster and eating a T.R.U.C.K.? We spelt all the swearing, sexy, body parts, and stupid words, and then ate them in a hysterical, eye tearing fashion.
Doesn’t everyone eat some foods in a funny way? Perhaps not as often when being an adult, but when you were a kid? And just because you grew up into an adult, doesn’t mean you have to stop being silly with food?
Ok, I know I won’t be eating Alphagetti any time soon, but does that mean I can’t spell out some words and simply enjoy doing that?
Oreo cookies… I have a tendency to remove the chocolate biscuit tops, eat the white stuffing and then eat the biscuits. Or, I will take two Oreos, remove the biscuit tops and combine the white stuffing, then eat. I know there’s double stuff Oreos. Who’s to say I’m not doing this with double stuff Oreos, or more?
Another Grade 8 eating activity was to try to accumulate as much Cheetos Puffs cheese on your fingers before licking them clean. Didn’t everyone do this? Or putting Humpty Dumpty Ringolos on each of your 10 fingers, and then eating one finger treat at a time.
I know I’m not the only person who does these fun food eating rituals.
The Holy Grail of fun eating rituals definitely belongs to the Dare Whippet Cookie. This is a stable in my home. Not only is this cookie delicious, it’s a super fun experience to eat. You can simply eat it as is, or…
Follow this method for eating a Dare Whippet Cookie:
- Hit the cookie on your forehead to crack the chocolate coating on the marshmallow. Or crack it on a family member or friend, just to annoy them.
- Peel all the chocolate off the marshmallow and eat it.
- Suck the marshmallow off the cookie surface and devour it.
- Eat the chocolate off the cookie biscuit.
- Finally, eat the cookie biscuit.
- Repeat!!!
I will mention that many people have different methods for eating a Whippet Cookie. Please share with us, your personal methods for eating this or any other food items, providing it’s not totally gross.
(When no one is looking, I pick off the pepperoni on pizza.) … WASN’T ME!
Apples… My beloved father Seymour would eat an apple in the most interesting way. Firstly, he would eat around the apple. Then he would eat the top and the bottom. Then…He would eat the full core, seeds included. As kids we would cringe when he ate the core. I was secretly afraid he would grow an apple in his stomach!
When I asked him why he ate the apple and core he said. “When I was a kid, I was poor and often hungry. So, I ate everything and appreciated every morsel of food I could get my hands on. I never thought of not eating the core.”
My first red lipstick came from a box of Smarties! I would wet the red Smarties and smear the dye on my lips. This gave me a very, VERY temporary red lip. I felt super cute and exceptionally smart!
In a tribute to Best Fun Foods, I will combine my 4 favourite things with 1 constant struggle. These are: chocolate, books, learning, children and math. One of my favourite books is “The Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Fractions Book” by Jerry Pallotta and Rob Bolster.
What makes this book amazing is how it teaches the math concept of fractions with the use of a Hershey’s Chocolate Bar. For example: The chocolate bar is sectioned into 10 smaller parts. If you eat 1 piece of the whole, you will have 9/10 pieces left and you ate 1/10 of the bar. Brilliant! I got the concept of fractions very well after experiencing the book and eating fractions of the chocolate bar.
Here is a link to a video which reads the book and shows the fraction math concept.
I enjoy giving this book along with a few Hershey chocolate bars as a gift to children learning this math concept.
Win, win, yum, yum!
Getting back to the Alphagetti word creations… Just to note, this activity did not improve my difficulty in spelling. Actually, it gave my spelling problem a relief and more reason to laugh longer, louder and harder.
Next time I’m in the grocery store, I’m buying Alphaghetti, Oreos, Cheetos, Whippets and a few bars of Hershey’s chocolate.
What’s that you say, I already have these in my pantry? WASN’T ME!
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
