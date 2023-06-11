Suzanne Reisler Litwin: And That’s a Wrap

Ten months of creative processing, including four months of push, push and we are done. We have officially wrapped up our 2023 Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Peace, Love & a Cure Walk campaign. On Sunday night, June 4, we burnt the 2023 candles and put the campaign to bed. Literally, after the Walk, I crawled into my bed and napped all afternoon.
Actually, I feel into a deep sleep with my cozies on and didn’t brush my teeth! That’s a first for me. I was completely exhausted for two days and didn’t start up again until Tuesday morning. I’m so glad we did it. I’m so glad it’s done.
“What’s next Sue?” asked my family and friends.
Mumbles, groans, and inaudible noises I answered.
I need a break for at least a few months. The next campaign will come to me. It has to be an A-ha moment. We have some ideas brewing, but nothing has popped up screaming, “That’s it!”
Let’s relish the moment. Let’s thank our amazing team members, our sponsors and diehard supporters first. Let’s reevaluate what we did to make the next campaign even better. Let’s chillax a bit and reflect on the journey.
But… It was so much fun, creative, and exciting. How can you just slow down the process to an almost stop? Relish, and I will have some mustard with that too.
This year’s campaign theme was Peace, Love & a Cure for T1D, Type 1 Diabetes. We created it using a 1960s theme and music. “Keep on Trucking” was another slogan we used. All our sponsors received a mailed package, which included a cover letter, sponsorship form, information card, a return envelope and round glasses. We encouraged our sponsors to put on the round glasses and flash a peace sign. Then take a selfie photo and send it to us. We posted many photos of our sponsors, supporters and friends on social media platforms.
To see our supporters, sponsors and friends participating with their round glasses on please view this Facebook link: https://www.facebook.com/suzanne.r.litwin
It was really fun to match the photo with specific ‘60s music and a groovy colour scheme. With so much creativity, the idea of sleeping was not a priority, especially in the last two weeks.
Originally, the goal was to reach $30,000 in fundraising. Early on, we thought this was a lofty goal, kind of out of reach. But we reached our goal with three weeks to Walk. That was an exciting moment.
So, we advanced our goal to $35,000. Again, we reached our goal with one week to Walk. Everyone on Team Suzie’s Sweethearts was astounded and surprised.
Suddenly on May 30, four days before the Walk, I received notification that my Fairy God-Mother, Wendy Albert, made a very generous donation, which sent us into unchartered territory!
Team Suzie’s Sweethearts was now Walking for over $40,000! I started to cry. This took my breath away. Each step was so much more important. We clearly surpassed our personal best.
A crazy momentum took off after that day. With each passing day, three days to Walk, two days to Walk, one day to Walk, more donations were gorgeously made.
The night before the Walk, I could not sleep. I was so worried about the weather, my strength, my family, my dogs, our friends. Was everyone going to be able to park at the event, will everyone find us, will everyone feel well, will everything go according to plan?
Little Miss Worry was awake all night.
On the morning of June 4th, Team Suzie’s Sweethearts Walked for over $42,000!
That was something special. We were the #1 Fundraising Team in Quebec. The #3 Fundraising Team in Canada. Not too shabby 😉
As soon as the team was assembled and Walk began, I started to feel more relaxed and reassured, everything was going to work out well.
It did.
We danced, walked, talked, ate, celebrated and everyone got home safely. That’s when I collapsed and went to sleep for hours, dreaming of all the people I wish to thank.
The campaign is a team effort and there are so many people to thank and appreciate.
Firstly, my family, my children, Allyn, Adam, Taylor, Ilana, and Cameron Duke for supporting all the JDRF ideas for months and months, and for stuffing envelopes. My husband Laurie, for being a fabulous sponsor of each campaign, with love.
My mother Noonie, the greatest supporter and a super-duper envelope stuffer. Doris, my excellent idea bumper-off person and envelope stuffer.
Surely, I need to thank my brother Jon, who walks by my side throughout the entire creative process and event. Surely, Steve loves you! Thanks to my dear sister Janie for all your creative input and continuous encouragement.
Thank you to my friends and family for supporting all the ideas, creativity and walking as part of Team Suzie’s Sweethearts, Ellen, Alissa, Sally, Dorit, Lucy, Belinda, Grace, Peter, Lisa, & Jonny.
Thank you to the especially patient, wonderful and creative JDRF Peeps, whom I love dearly. I could not do any of this without you, Jessica Carter and Cindy Merritt! Also, Claire, Victoria, Jessica D., David, Dave, and Kim for your super encouragement and support.
Thank you to Michael Domingo, my incredible graphic designer who not only makes me look younger each year, he makes everything fabulous, cool, with a brilliant twist.
Thank you to Tim, the greatest printer in the city. Not only do I receive excellent printed materials, I get the joke of the day and a boost to my ego.
Thank you to all the incredible sponsors who supported our campaign by sending photos, making donations, encouraging our team, giving us pats on the back, even a smile and a wink. It all contributes to our success.
And… If I forgot to thank anyone along our great JDRF journey…. I THANK YOU SO, SO MUCH!
The greatest success will be a cure for Type 1 Diabetes and won’t that change the world for the better. We all hope to witness this one day, soon. Until then, we continue our quest. First a little bit of rest, then onward and outward we go!
If would like to donate to our Peace, Love & a Cure for T1D, please follow this link:
https://jdrf.akaraisin.com/ui/jdrfwalk2023/t/7aeb78a15ef0459cbe8c923ea126b649
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.