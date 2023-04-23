Suzanne Reisler Litwin: All Consuming

YEAHHHH! You’re born! Take your first breath, in and out. Breathe… A good hard cry is a great sign of life. Fill up those lungs with air. Ahhhhhh, so good.
Already you’re a consumer of what the world has to offer. First it’s the air, next it’s the water. You will need clothing, shelter and food. Hopefully, all will be provided for you.
As a new person of the world, you enter with many needs. If you are very lucky, your needs will be met and you will grow quickly and strong. With more luck, you will be loved and educated. With immense luck, you will learn life skills, engage in exciting activities and perhaps visit other places in the world.
The world could be your oyster!
There is so much the world has to offer to you. But….
What do you offer the world in return?
What do you give back to the world?
The world gives you air, water, sun, fire, earth, food, etc.
With all which is given to you, what do you give back?
Yes! The world has a give, get system too.
This is where my balance of life theory comes into play. My philosophy is quite simple. Since the world gives you so much in order for you to survive, it’s your responsibility to the world, to give back in any way you can.
It’s simple. You are given something good. You give back something good, even better than what you have received.
This exchange can be with anything which gives to you, such as people, animals, and the world.
More simply, if you are given something, give back and give back more.
Try to put the balance of giving in your favour. If you can, give more than you receive.
Another part of my philosophy is that there are two kinds of people, those who give and those who take. Pure giving is selfless, as it should not benefit you in any way. Except, it might make you feel really good about yourself.
Just because the world offers you so much that is free, doesn’t mean it’s to be taken advantage of. Every breath you take, every drop of water, every beautiful sunset or sunrise, are all given to you from the world.
Remember to always give back.
Many people ask, how so? How do we give back to the world which gives us so much?
You can give kindness to people. You can give to charity. You can give your time and things to those who need some of what you have. You can give love, as love breeds more love.
Love always wins!
You can give good advice, bake a cake for someone, help a stranger in need, give money to those who are in need, give a lovely smile, give a helping hand. Give your ideas, give your strength, give your encouragement, and give your positive energy!
Say, “Have a great day! Let me open the door for you. Do you need some assistance? Do you need directions? Can I be of service?”
Here is where the Spiritual Sue comes into play: If you realize a balance of what you receive with what you give, then the spirits of the world should be satisfied and perhaps you will find peace, as a person. An equal balance of giving and receiving might just be the equalizer which will provide you with the ticket for restoring peace within yourself.
I could be out on a limb with this part of my philosophy, because as we know, life is not fair. Namaste or Naaa?
That being said, I think it’s simply worth giving it a try.
“You can never give too much of yourself, that someone or something won’t benefit from some of it.”
Bottom line, if you consume anything. Give back. Give more than you consume. Create a balance of what you consume with what you give. In doing so, hopefully you will find peace within yourself and others.
Peace, Love, & a Balance in this world.
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.