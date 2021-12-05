Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Ahhh, Winter

The daylight hours are shorter, and the temperature is becoming colder. Boots, coats, hats, and gloves are needed in order to stay warm. Thicker, woolly socks are a good idea too. Humidity is replaced by dry frozen air. It’s cold, freezing, and the trees are bare of leaves.
It’s my season… I love winter.
I am often asked, “Why do you love winter? What is it about winter that you like? Explain it to me because I have no idea why anyone would like winter.”
Perhaps my explanation will give you a perspective of winter you might have never thought about.
TEMPERATURE
I will begin with the temperature, which is usually this biggest issue of this season. I like the cold. I like cool temperatures. I enjoy feeling chilled. For this reason, I think I was a polar bear in a previous life. I love the feeling of coolness on my skin, much more than warmth. Actually, I do not like the summer because I search for cool air, and I stay away from warm air. I rather have chills than sweat.
So, the winter suits me just fine because I love to breath in cool and cold air. When cool air fills my lungs, I feel much more oxygenated than when warm air enters my lungs. When I step out of my home, the first thing I do is fill my lungs with cool air and hold it in. The colder the air, the better it feels.
Of course, the cold dry air dries out my skin, nails, hair and lips, but I don’t care. I moisturize the dry patches.
Next time you venture outside in the winter, take in a big gulp of air, fill up your lungs, hold it, and let it out slowly. Ask yourself, did you enjoy that?
I suppose if I was a person who hated to be chilled, I would also hate winter. My beloved husband hates winter and hates to feel chill. You can’t imagine the problems we have when I keep the house temperature low enough to feel a chill and he raises it to feel extra warmth. The thermostat goes up and down every day. He enters the home, feels a chill and rushes to raise the house temperature. Once I feel the warmth, I lower it. This goes on all the time.
And… this problem does not stop in the summer as I turn on the AC high and he lowers it or even turns it off. Mutiny constantly occurs in our home, as the thermostat must feel abuse.
Ok, ok I will admit that I am not fond of -20C days or nights, but those are usually rare within a season. I can easily live and play in -10C temps every day.
DAYLIGHT HOURS
Next, let’s focus on the winter’s day light hours. Many people find it depressing to see the sunset around 4 pm in the afternoon and wake up in darkness too. I understand this; however, it doesn’t bother me at all. Actually, I think it’s a magic trick! When the sunsets early, I think about the summer nights when the sunsets at 9 pm. This is a trade-off. I’m willing to make the trade for more day light hours in the summer.
The truth is the darkest days only last for about 8 weeks, from mid-November to mid-January. By mid-January, you will notice that the day light hours will become noticeably longer. Then by mid-February, the sun will set at around 5 pm which is spring in my books.
Yes! Spring arrives in my world around the first or second week of February. Although, the calendar states that spring actually begins on March 20th. Not in my world. I feel the sun shifts towards the spring season during the first or second week of February. The same way I feel the shift of the autumn sun in mid to end of July. It’s never on a precise day; it’s a feeling I get from the shadows the sun casts on the plants, trees and clouds.
My mother taught me how to read the seasons by the sun and its shadows. Also, how the plants react to the change of season. It could be in the middle of July on a hot summer’s day, when my mother will look up towards the sun and then towards the plants and declare the summer sun has shifted towards the autumn sun. She explains this to me in detail and then the clouds confirm this within a day or two.
I know this seems illogical and unscientific, but it’s true and it’s more precise than a calendar. I’m grateful to have learned how to do this. It also helps to have a green thumb and to be able to read the needs of plants and trees. My mother taught me how to do this too.
In February, when the sun shifts towards the spring season, I will write about how to read plants, trees, and clouds.
So, the darkness doesn’t bother me because it only lasts for about 8 weeks and it’s a trade-off. This quiet dark time gives the plants and trees a good solid rest. Everyone and everything needs to rest at some point in time.
SNOW
I love to play in, on and with the snow! Walking on snow makes a crunching sound and fresh falling snow sparkles. I absolutely love when it snows. Any kind of snow fall. Whether it’s a gentle snow fall, a wind blowing snow, or even giant flakes of snow, I love to watch it and be in it. Catching snow on my tongue is still a fun thing to do and making snow angels is an annual event.
The more it snows, the more I can do. You name the winter activity and I do it. My current favourite winter activity is cross country skiing. I also love skating, skiing, winter running, walking and snow shoeing. Without snow, I can’t do most of these activities, so I need snow to really have fun.
Another winter love note is the colour palette of the season. Winter brings about more whites, blues, pinks, and greys. I love that combination of colours. So much more blue, my favourite colour.
IMPORTANT!
One of the most important elements for enjoying the winter is to have great winter clothing. In order to thoroughly enjoy winter, you need to invest in really good winter clothing and wear it correctly. You don’t need to purchase expensive clothing; you just need to wear layers correctly.
What you wear in +5 or 0 degrees and -5 or -10 is very different. From light hats, to warm hats and light gloves to warm gloves are important to stay comfortable. Winter boots will keep you warm and dry if you have proper woolly socks on.
When I do my winter activities, I first check the temperature and dress accordingly. I’m not always correct in my layering choices, as I try to over dress. This way I can always remove a layer if I’m too hot.
I do like wearing layers of clothing in the winter much more than a simple t-shirt on a hot day. I prefer a scarf around my neck and boots on my feet any day.
So…If you want to be comfortable and enjoy winter, dress accordingly for the temperature. Even over dress, as you can always remove a layer or two.
HATS
Wear hats! Seriously, hats make all the difference. Your warm body temperature leaves from your head, hands and feet. Cover all those parts well with good hats, warm gloves and wooly socks in winter boots.
PERSPECTIVE
Winter is a short season for me. In my world, it starts mid-November and ends mid-February. Although February is usually the coldest month of the year, it’s still spring for me.
The snow begins to melt in March and then winter starts fighting with spring. Those two seasons fight it out all the way into May. By that time, I have also conceded to spring, and I begin work on my garden. Until the autumn sun alerts me in mid-July to prepare for the next season.
To sum it all up. Embrace the winter by wearing the best cozy layers, hats, gloves, boots, and wooly socks. Remind yourself the days with less day light hours only last for 8 weeks. By mid-January the days will be brighter. Remember, it’s a magic trick! Enjoy the white-blue snow. It can be a lot of fun and it’s actually beautiful.
If you want more winter inspiration, take a writing course with me and we can write all about it in wintery loving detail.
Stay tuned for February Loves Spring Awakening Words!
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
