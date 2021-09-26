Suzanne Reisler Litwin: Ah… Appreciation

So much in life is valuable. Time is a precious and fleeting commodity. How is it already September of this year? It was just March and what happened to summer?
And… When did my children become grown adults, as I clearly remember rushing them off to school in the morning?
PAUSE PLEASE! Where is the Pause Button on this thing we call LIFE?
When I go to the opera with my mother, sometimes there is a PAUSE in the performance. This is not an intermission to leave your seat and get a drink or use the washroom. This is simply a pause in the performance. When the pause is announced, my mother looks at me with a wink in her eye and says, “Now we pause, so relax and enjoy this moment.” I giggle a bit. The Pause in the performance usually lasts about 5 minutes, and then the show continues.
I thoroughly enjoy the 5 minute pause, as it gives me a moment to just relax and observe. Perhaps it give me the “Ah…Appreciation” moment. I greatly appreciate this moment in time with my mother at the opera. We hope to get back soon to simply “Pause” in the performance.
In order to truly appreciate anything you need to pause the moment to have an awareness. Be aware of what is happening at that particular still-time in your life.
The other day I was invited to an amazing celebration. A very young man was celebrating his 1 year of sobriety. This was a huge accomplishment for him. He was among many supportive friends and his lovely girlfriend. I was so honoured to be included in his amazing day. He was so proud and it was the greatest gift he ever gave himself.
I sat watching him open a cake box, as a celebratory cheer was sung to him. He cut the cake and handed everyone a slice. What a moment for him. Ah… Appreciation for being there, at that moment of his success.
It was also a glorious, sunny, warm, bright, end of summer day. A little breeze was in the air. We sat along the water, welcoming geese within our view. A picture perfect day.
He experienced many horrible, struggling days in order to get to this point. The beginning days are the hardest. The “NO, DON’T, STOP, NEVER” in his head became louder and LOUDER with every day that passed. Alas, he reached 365 days! Together, we honoured this young person’s success.
I appreciated every second being at this celebration. That pause in my life provided me with more clarity. I encapsulated the event and drew a deeper understanding in appreciating his struggles and his success. This was a huge moment for him which opened a much bigger door to his future.
It was simply a pause for me, but for him it was a big successful door to walk through.
Question for you.
Are there “Ah… Appreciation” moments in your life? I’m sure there are. Perhaps all you need to do is “PAUSE” in order to recognize them.
Simply applying the awareness in pausing the moment will give you an appreciation. Like being at the opera, we are instructed to pause, so we do. The audience does not have a choice as this is the process of the show. This instructed pause stops our process and gives us a moment to appreciate.
Try it. At an opportune time, simply pause in your day or night for 5 minutes. Sit or stand still. Let the world move around you. Breathe. Close your eyes for a moment and open them to a new awareness. Take these 5 minutes to have an Ah…Appreciation moment.
“Honoured guests, there will be a PAUSE in the performance. Please stay in your seats and enjoy this moment.”
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
— AB
