Suzanne Reisler Litwin: A Room of Her Own

As young newlyweds, my husband and I would ride our bikes around the city. This was a fun activity we enjoyed doing together. We would drive through different suburbs and comment on the beautiful homes and landscapes. Often, we would drive through neighbourhoods with older homes.
We love older homes, specifically buildings from the 1930s and even older than that.
We would ride our bikes and dream about one day owning an older home in a nice neighbourhood. While riding I would say, “That’s a beauty, I’ll take that one, or that one, or that one!”
Our first home was amazing. It was located in a beautiful neighbourhood. and it had everything we needed at the time. It wasn’t an old home, but it was a great, GREAT home.
The years spent in our first home were fantastic. We had two children and our careers were also going well. In time, we were getting ready to venture out into the market to purchase our older dream home.
I fell in love with a beautiful older home which was built in 1936. It had all the old charm I adored. Wrought iron, curved and bumpy walls, hard wood doors and floors, an antique iron laced front door, even stones with fossils in them. This home screamed my name!
The home had a special room in the back which faced south-west. It was labelled the Sun Room on the original 1936 blue prints. The room had seven panes of windows overlooking the backyard. After purchasing the home, I enthusiastically claimed the Sun Room as my office!
When we move into our antique home, I decorated my office with a desk and chair, bookshelves, a fish tank, plants, and a big reading chair under a perfectly lit lamp. It was my oasis. I had a sign on the door which read, “A Room of Her Own”.
Our first months in this home were exciting and scary. We enthusiastically adapted to our new living space. At night I tried to listen to the sounds the house made, hoping to learn of its precious history.
The seasons came and went as we learned to care for an antique home. We learned how to be homeowners of an older home. The needs of an older home are very different from a newer home. If you want to preserve the quality of an older home, you need to treat it like an antique. Not to change it in any dramatic fashion, but to maintain it with special care.
One summer, I felt odd. I was hungrier than usual and more tired than usual. I was surprised to be gloriously pregnant. That was the end of my office oasis.
I gleefully gave up my office and planned to set up it up in the basement. Gone was my seven-pane window view, but the new baby was going to love the Sun Room.
At that point, my career didn’t matter as much as I was busy — very busy — with three children. I still worked part time, but I was a really busy full-time mom.
Many seasons and years have passed quickly. The Sun Room was the Baby’s Room, then the Big Boy’s Room, and a Teenager’s Room. I was still in the basement, although, not complaining at all. The kids played in the basement, so I was able to keep an eye on them while I was working and writing.
And… just like that, a blink of an eye and our eldest child left our home. What? When? How did we get here so fast?
The baby, now a big teenager, dashed across the hall and claimed the empty room as his own. I figured now was my time to move up from the basement back to the Sun Room.
Not so fast!
Although our eldest moved out of our home and into an exciting new life in New York City, she did return often and needed a place to sleep. She wanted to keep a small little space as hers in our sweet home.
So, I waited some more. At this point, I wanted to dash back into the Sun Room, but patience was needed.
Big career change!
The world took a viral hit and suddenly all my courses were being taught online. This was a dramatic change for me. How was I going to teach all my materials online? Years and years of teaching materials stored in binders now had to be digitalized and delivered online.
Do I make this career change, or do I retire? Under so much stress, I thought about it long and hard.
Maybe I will hang up my teaching hat?
I gave myself time to adjust and thought to simply ‘try it out’.
If I don’t like it, I won’t do it.
At first I didn’t like it. Then I adjusted, as its fun to teach people from all over the world, not just from a classroom in my hometown.
Now I had real a problem. I was delivering my lectures from the basement. Although, I did put up a digital green screen background and signs on the doors “DO NOT DISTURB!” The basement is for everyone in the family and I could not control the environment. Add all the basement stuff like, luggage, sports equipment, frames, boxes and boxes, winter gear and exercise equipment. It was hardly a space to work and deliver lectures in.
The suitcases came in and out, the exercise bike patrons, the weights, and boxes of moving stuff, shoes, golf clubs, winter coats, recycled stuff, too many old books, and the worst… smelly hockey equipment!
These things never bothered me before, but now I was teaching online with all this stuff around me. I felt claustrophobic. I think the smelly hockey equipment did me in. I need a Room of Her Own! Be patient Sue.
One night, I was teaching a three-hour online class. I put a note on the basement garage door, “Class in Session – Enter from Upstairs!” I put a note on the upstairs door which leads to the basement, “Class in Session – Do Not Enter!”
On that night, family members and their friends entered at both points and I was done!
I said, “Didn’t you see the signs?”
The response was simply a smile. I think they enjoyed disturbing me because it was fun for them.
FYI… Our dogs can’t read! They were barking for me to open the doors. Impatiently, I was waiting for a break to break out of the basement.
It happened!
Our eldest got married and that sealed the deal for me. I sold all the furniture in the Sun Room. I brought the original 1936 oak wood floors back to life and painted the room a bright white. I ordered customized shelving with a desk and reclaimed my space.
After 21 years, I was no longer a bottom dweller; I had a Room of My Own in the gorgeous Sun Room.
I’M BACK BABY!
Ahhhh, and it felt so good.
Just in time too, because all my courses will be taught online for at least another two years… if not more.
I love this office space so much that I created a word for it on Urban Dictionary.
Wondoroffice: Your private little office space where you are at peace to wonder.
She entered her Wondoroffice, closed the door and immediately felt peace restored into her body. It was in her Wondoroffice she was able to breathe, create, compose, and recapture.
I love my office oasis. I’m so happy to be back. However, with my joyfully reclaimed space is the noted fact that my children have grown up way too quickly.
It’s really bittersweet.
This room was first my office, then the baby’s, the eldest, and now it’s mine again.
It’s a happy, tranquil, and lovely space with plenty of natural day light.
As I am writing this, I am sitting in sun light with a gentle autumn breeze touching me. I am content here. I was 34 when I first sat in this room, now I am 58. So much has changed in it and me. I’m an old gal in the Wondoroffice. Where did the time go?
Perhaps I should leave a note to myself and attach it under the new, beautiful desk, titled:
Lessons from the Sun Room to You. To be continued…
— By Suzanne Reisler Litwin
