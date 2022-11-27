Suzanne Reisler Litwin: A beautiful difference

Take a group of 9 or 10 ladies, who are nearing 60 years old and what do you get? Hmmmm? A brilliant collection of memories, spirituality, laughter, companionship, loyalty, and the opportunity to make a beautiful difference.
Many, many, many moons ago, I went to West Hill High School. I think my years were 1976 to 1980. The school was not a good fit for me. It was way too big. The school had huge facilities, such as: an indoor swimming pool, squash courts, a huge auditorium, two basketball courts, a full-service cafeteria, Home Economics mini learning kitchens, drafting tables, a totally equipped wood working workshop, and a full size school band.
However, my perspective was it felt more like a jail, than a school. The halls had a horrible sweaty human, bio-clinical iodine odor to it. I think the pool water was used to wash the halls.
I really didn’t like attending this school. The only thing which kept me going back each day, were my friends. Actually, there was an excellent geography and art teacher, who inspired me.
This school had a smelly pool within its buildings. Learning to swim was a requirement as part of the grade 8 and 9 gym curriculum. I already knew how to swim, quite well in fact. My mother, an avid canoeist, taught me how to swim well when I was very young.
My favourite subject in elementary school was gym. Now in high school, it was my least favourite. Hey, I spent a long time in the early morning hours doing my Farah hair, applying my light make-up and lip gloss, and getting my jeans on just right. I was not going to ruin this whole look jumping into a chlorine drenched, cold, mildew smelling, and itchy skin drying pool!
I was not going into that pool! Each week, I told the gym teacher I had my period and I could not take the swimming classes. Then I told the gym teacher I could not swim because the chlorine would worsen my already horrible eczema. Then I told the gym teacher, I could not swim because I had cold sore fever blisters on my lips. These I created with talented make up brushes and eye shadows. I would not go into that pool and I failed gym for a lack of effort.
Imagine me, the really good athlete failing gym? The girl who won “Fasted Runner of 1978” in summer camp, failing gym? Yup, that was me.
Out of a possible, 40 swim lessons, I went in once and that was way too many times! Believe me when I say learning how to swim is a life skill which should be compulsory to learn. The fact that West Hill High School offered curriculum-based swimming courses was a brilliant opportunity. It was just a lesson I didn’t need to learn.
So, I sat on the benches watching the better behaved, diligent students swim and hung out with my other Farah friends.
I’m still friends with these girls today… 46 years later.
The girls who sat on the benches with me are my lovely, beautiful friends today. Actually, some of the swimmers are my friends too. They did much better that term in gym than I did.
And guess what, we still get together and we all remember that horrible, smelly chlorine filled pool. I’m certain this pool is still in working order today. I’m hoping it’s better maintained and not as smelly.
Over the years, us gals, we have formed a wonderful intimate group. Our group name is The WHHS Gals. We get together approximately twice a year. Most often we gather in December to celebrate our friendships, our lives, and the holidays.
In the last couple of years, our group tried to get together, but world events prevented us from doing so. So, we got together using Zoom while accompanied with a delicious glass of wine.
When we get together, it’s like hanging out on the sideline pool benches, or at the Royal exit, or at the ultimate Draper exit. A lot has happened to each of us between that time and now, but it all melts away when we are together. I love these get together evenings and gals.
“Hey Lucy, do you remember that pool smell?”
“I hated every minute of it. I never went in once! I think I had my period for two years straight.”
Now that we are more mature, more experienced empowered beautiful women, we understand life a little bit better. We understand our place in the world. We used to live in the “Me World”. Now, we all know that living in the “We World” is where it makes a difference.
One person, “I” can do just so much. It takes a team, a group, a collectivity which makes a positive difference. That’s where the “We” comes into effect. We gather, we make a difference, we support each other, we care for each other, and we love each other.
We have a responsibility to each other and beyond our scope. We are people of the world. We are the WHHS Gals and we have power in our numbers.
We do have a good time together and we make good use of our efforts. Our commitment to each other and to the world brings together an opportunity to raise money for The Montreal Gazette Christmas Fund. This fund is management by The Montreal Gazette newspaper. It provides money for Montrealers in need.
Here is a little more information about Christmas Fund donations in 2021:
- The donations total was $748,177
- Foundations donated a total of $76,619
- Companies donated a total of $72,531
- The remaining balance of $599,027 or 80 per cent came from individual readers
The WHHS Gals are part of the 80% from individual readers. That’s how we made a beautiful difference. In 2021 we raised $518. Although, this is not a very large amount of money, it made a huge difference in the individual collection. The WHHS Gals are so happy to be a part of this beautiful difference.
We hope you will join us in raising funds this year. If you would like to join our fundraising efforts, simply e-transfer your donation to my email suzgirl@videotron.ca. It will be my pleasure to add your donation to our WHHS Gals collectivity.
Together WE will make a difference in this WORLD.
I think WE’VE come a long way since hanging out by the smelly skunky pool, ya think?
— Suzanne Reisler Litwin
