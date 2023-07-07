Suzanne Reisler Litwin: A 1 ½ cocktail please

Suzanne Reisler Litwin
“Happy 60th birthday to you!” I say to most of my friends this and last year. We have been celebrating each of our wonderful birthdays. With these celebrations comes a new awakening — HOW DID I FRICKIN GET HERE SO FAST? SERIOUSLY???
Personally, I celebrate each birthday with a grateful thank you for being able to get this old. But this old is what I can’t understand. In my mind, I am youthful, playful, silly at times Sue. Maybe it crept on me while I was sleeping? I know it happened because my children are the markers of my age. How are they so much older, when I was just bringing them to summer day camp?
If you’re lucky, life rolls along a sometimes smooth, sometimes bumpy and often curvy path. In the light, and dark, smog and fog, it continues to roll with or without you. Time is a constantly moving element, which we are just along for the ride. With that philosophy in mind, I have a little issue with cocktails, time, and the pacing of it.
Here is the scenario. I’m out for dinner celebrating a beautiful friend’s 60th birthday. Once seated at a lovely table, a server asks if we would like to have a cocktail.
I LOVE COCKTAILS!
I don’t drink very much at all. However, when celebrating, I really do enjoy a sweet cocktail. My favourite is a Cosmopolitan cocktail, also known as a Cosmo. Only one please, as I’m usually driving.
“CHEERS!” We all holler and click our glasses together.
Now the pacing of my cocktail begins. I want this drink to last throughout my meal. Not an easy task. “Why don’t you have another cocktail Sue?” I do want another, but I don’t. This cocktail is quite sweet and having two might mess up my ability to drive. However, having an additional half would be perfect.
I just don’t know why I can’t buy a 1 ½ cocktail!
People who drink wine can sometimes buy 6 or 10 ounces. Some cocktails can be bought as a double. A Cosmo is a Cosmo; it’s a one kind of drink. You either have 1 or 2, but not 1 ½.
I don’t get it. You can put a man one the moon, but you can’t buy a 1 ½ cocktail? Believe me when I say, I have asked many servers to make me a 1 ½ cocktail and I usually get an uncomfortable stare.
So, I pace out my Cosmo… And… I don’t ever make it.
“Sue, why don’t you have a glass of wine after your cocktail?” Of course, I can do that, I simply want more Cosmo, not wine.
“Sue, just order another cocktail and drink only half.” I don’t want to pay for something I’m not going to drink… I just want 1 ½ please. Otherwise, I will certainly drink 2 cocktails and that’s not good for my drive home.
I ask, “Will someone split a Cosmo with me?” Sometimes I do get lucky, most of the time I’m stuck with the pacing of my original drink. Ohhhh, the saga of a 60-year-old woman — or should I just type the word sag? Or the words old bag or Cosmo nag, or tag #cosmo1andhalf?
Our everlasting bonded friendships and celebrations will continue. I will order my Cosmo and pace myself throughout the meal. Perhaps I will catch a ride to the restaurant with a friend and simply order two for myself. That would be Daring-Sue speaking.
Once again, Happy Birthday to all my beloved friends and family who are blessed with another year together in our lifelong relation-friendships.
With love from your Cosmo-Girl Sue.
I hope, one day, all my friends will share a Cosmo with someone mentioning the need for another ½. That would be quite fitting and sipping.
CHEERS!
