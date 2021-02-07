Montreal urges caution on frozen waterways

Because of the great popularity of winter outdoor sports, the City of Montreal reminded residents on Saturday to exercise great caution by avoiding using frozen waterways.
“Although the onset of cold weather brings its share of happiness to all those who indulge in winter activities, the fact remains that the danger of venturing onto a frozen waterway is present. Ice is never entirely safe and, if broken, can easily lead to hypothermia and even drowning. This is why we invite the population to instead take advantage of the outdoor sports facilities provided by the city. This is a great way to make the most of winter in complete safety, ”said Caroline Bourgeois, responsible for public safety and East Montreal on the executive committee.
In January 2021, ice rescue teams from the Montreal Fire Safety Service (SIM) were called upon to intervene 20 times — double the number of operations for the same period in 2020.
In total, the Montreal Fire Department has eight teams specialized in water rescue, five of which are trained to help people in difficulty on icy bodies of water, 365 days a year. The SIM has three types of boat, including one specifically designed for use on a body of water in the winter, as well as clothing and equipment suitable for operations on water and on ice.
Remember that Montreal offers a variety of facilities for practicing outdoor winter sports in safe conditions. Thus, in order to plan their activities and trips, citizens are invited to consult the interactive map listing the various winter activities, including skating rinks, cross-country ski trails, sliding trails and equipment loan locations. The public can also check the condition of the outdoor rinks by consulting the Ville de Montréal web portal.
— City of Montreal
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.