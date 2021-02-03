For the third year in a row, Federation CJA is partnering with local organizations under the umbrella of Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month (JDAIM). JDAIM 2021 will be observed by more organizations than ever before, uniting Jewish communities across North America. This year, they will be offering exciting virtual events along with access to a wide variety of virtual programs and resources presented by an entity called Community Without Walls.
Over a dozen Montreal community organizations will participate in the month-long series of events designed to raise awareness and foster acceptance and inclusion of people living with disabilities, their families, and loved ones. Federation CJA’s partnership events include ones that educate and empower children, young adults, and young families to learn more about inclusivity.
This year’s highlighted event in partnership with the Toronto community is “Sock Guys, Social Enterprises & Social Innovation: Disabilities in a Pandemic.” This inspiring virtual event includes a screening of the Sock Guys documentary short along with a panel discussion and Q&A to foster awareness, celebrate possibilities in a pandemic, and provide information on disability-focused social enterprises in the local communities.
Federation CJA has learned throughout the years that JDAIM is so much more than a month-long program--it’s a philosophy and a mindset to choose to be intentionally inclusive. Disability inclusion is, and will remain all months of the year, an integral part of our commitment to delivering community care with compassion,” says President Gail Adelson-Marcovitz. “As an organization, we look to the future ahead and towards a landscape that creates more opportunities for everyone—and our 2021 JDAIM partnership events strongly support this mission.”
There are approximately 16,000 people over the age of 15 who are living with a disability in the Montreal Jewish community. Through strategic investments, innovative programming, and a vast network of service delivery agencies, Federation CJA is actively working to ensure that Jewish engagement and learning opportunities can accommodate all members of the community; that people of all ability levels (and their families) can participate fully in all aspects of Jewish life; and that the organization itself becomes more intentionally inclusive in its approach and practices, while encouraging community partners to do the same.
Federation CJA remains the first and only Federation in Canada to have a full-time Community Inclusion Manager, and currently funds diverse inclusion-based programs and services, including school-based academic intervention therapy, camp experiences, and supported employment and recreational programs.
JDAIM 2021 virtual partnership events:
• Sock Guys, Social Enterprises & Social Innovation: Disabilities & Employment in a Pandemic (Tuesday, February 16 | 7:00 PM)
• Inner Peace & Sound Healing with Shalom Mayberg (Thursday, February 11 | 7:00 PM)
• Laila Tov ASL Storytime with Adi Varon, Mini Mensches Edition (Wednesday, February 17 | 7:00 PM – 7:30 PM)
• From Crisis to Opportunity: A conversation with Roei Ben Tolila (Tuesday, February 23 | 1:30 PM)
For more information on Federation CJA's Inclusion initiative, and to view the full JDAIM 2021 Montreal Community Calendar, visit: bit.ly/JDAIM
CIJA ALARMED: Last week the Canadian Race Relations Foundation (CRRF) released the results of a comprehensive poll showing alarming data on the state of online hate and racism in Canada.
In response, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs or CIJA Vice-President, External Affairs & General Counsel, Richard Marceau, stated: “We are alarmed by the results of the Canadian Race Relations Foundation poll showing that nearly half of Canadians have seen or experienced online comments or content that incites violence. Like the overwhelming majority of those surveyed, we are deeply concerned and unsettled by the rise of online hate and racism in Canada. Canadian Jews hold the unfortunate distinction of being the most frequently targeted minority when it comes to hate crime, and we understand all too well the deadly real-world consequences of this frightening phenomenon. The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs has been at the forefront of efforts urging the federal government to adopt a national strategy to combat online hate. This poll only confirms the urgency for the federal government to act quickly and decisively on online hate in Canada.”
JOE TURNS 100: Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak and Chief Development Officer Natou Suissa have sent out their best wishes to 1993 Campaign Chair Joe Schaffer for a very happy 100th birthday. “On this momentous occasion, we thank Joe for his dedication and contribution to our community throughout his remarkable life and extend our congratulations and most sincere wishes as he celebrates a life great in years and rich in accomplishments—many of which Federation CJA is grateful to have been a part of,” they stated. “On this milestone birthday, may Joe be surrounded by the warmth of a lifetime of happy memories and enjoy the years to come in good health.”
JAPANESE SCHINDLER HONOURED: A digital reception was held last week to honor the memory, bravery and the legacy of Chiune Sugihara, a Japanese diplomat who defied his own government’s orders by issuing travel visas to more than 6,000 Lithuanian Jews, enabling them to escape the oncoming Nazi occupation. The event, held ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, highlighted Sugihara’s incredible actions as an inspiration for today’s battle against contemporary anti-Semitism. The event was hosted by the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement in partnership with B’nai B’rith International.
Sugihara was a Japanese career diplomat posted to Lithuania, when all foreign diplomats were asked to leave in the summer of 1940, due to Soviet annexation. Faced with a Jewish delegation desperate for Japanese transit visas to reach the relative safety of Curacao – a Dutch colony, Sugihara defied his government’s orders and issued at least 6,000 such visas. It is thought that tens of thousands of Jews are alive today due to Sugihara’s actions.
At the reception, Nathan Lewin, who was saved by Sugihara as a child, recalled his family’s story, while his daughter Alyza Lewin discussed the relevance of Sugihara’s story to combatting anti-Semitism today. He noted how Sugihara “opened the door for thousands of refugees to be able to find a free haven in countries across the world. It is both an honor and a blessing for me to be here today to share my admiration and thanks for an individual who embodied the role that our rabbis specified, saying you should not do a good deed with the expectation that you will be rewarded, but for the good deed itself. That is what Chiune Sugihara did.”
Alyza Lewin reflected added: “There are many people like me, descendants of the lucky ones, who experienced Sugihara’s humanity. Thanks to his moral compass, we deeply appreciate that living life is a blessing.” She added, “Today, Jews are being targeted on the basis of our ethnicity. The Jewish homeland, the Jewish nation state of Israel is the only nation state today targeted as illegitimate. This is today’s contemporary form of anti-Semitism and we must unite to combat it.”
A keynote address was delivered by The Honorable Kimihiro Ishikane, Japanese Ambassador to the United Nations, who said “By the grace of Sugihara’s pen, thousands of lives were saved.” He added, “We must remember the Holocaust to honour those who perished and to achieve a better society. We know that no country is immune from the forces of racism and fascism. So, we have to do the right thing when necessary. Chiune Sugihara is one of those who did the right thing in the most difficult hour.”
A recording of the event can be viewed here.
Have an item for SJN? E-mail mcohen@thesuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.