Friendship Circle is an extraordinary organization that creates friendship in the lives of individuals with special needs and provides an opportunity to become a contributing member of the community. Through its wonderful programming, Friendship Circle aims to promote an inclusive community that values all individuals regardless of the challenges they face.
Last week the Friendship Circle launched its new short film on a well-publicized online platform It is fittingly called The Friendship Revolution and follows the year-long journey of 60 teens and young adults with and without disabilities, co-creating different projects to break down barriers to inclusion. You can see it here: https://bit.ly/3dwYy2O
One of the young men who lends his support to the organization is Chomedey businessman Eliezer Lallouz, 22. He has been a volunteer for Friendship Circle since 2016. “I was privileged to be part of the beautiful Friendship Circle family when I realized that it was time for me to give a part of myself to community,” he explained. “I saw the importance of giving time, love and positivity to the children. I look forward to seeing the pure smiles on the faces of my friends who were waiting for me.”
This year Eliezer was part of the“Inclusion Revolution project,” a T-Shirt campaign that raises awareness and promotes the inclusion of individuals with special needs in our society.
Eliezer is an optician and already the CEO of his own company called Vision 770 Inc. “We are a growing company selling designer eyewear for anyone, anywhere and at any time,” he says.
As for the film, Eliezer was impressed. “The film was powerful and the message was very deep,” he said. “The Friendship Circle team excelled in the performance of a remarkable film that gave a strong message — the importance of inclusivity. All year round we focused on spreading the message of inclusivity and the significance of treating others equally. I believe it left a powerful and clear message to all the authors, producers and the audience.”
(0) comments
