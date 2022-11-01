At a time when anxiety, fear, and loneliness are at an all-time high, Dollard-des-Ormeaux’s Lauren Tatner’s new book You Are Love is really something people of all ages will enjoy. There are 14 beautifully illustrated double-pages by Angelina Doherty, a talent Tatner came across when she read a children’s book published by Joanne Cutler. I must say that besides the content, the illustrations are really something else.
This is a fun interactive book, for adults and children, on self-love and finding happiness within. Its aim is to comfort the reader into understanding and sharing the value of self-love. “The idea of writing this book came to me when I had my babies,” Tatner said. “The words just flowed.”
A graduate of the Université de Montréal, Faculty of Law, Tatner earned four law degrees: Civil Law (LL.B.), Common Law (J.D.), graduate degree in Notarial Law (D.D.N.), and Masters of Laws (LL.M.). She had a private legal practice for several years prior to accepting a career opportunity in a corporate environment.
Tatler is woman of many talents. In addition to being an attorney, she is an inspirational speaker and teacher who is trained in creative wellness practices, a certified Reiki teacher, consulting hypnotist, meditation teacher, laughter yoga leader and fitness instructor. In addition, she trained in theatre, dance, voice, mediation, public speaking, improv, clown, comedy, past life regression (with American psychiatrist, Dr. Brian Weiss), shamanism, and qigong. Oh yes, somehow she finds time to perform inspirational "stand-up" clown as well as design and facilitate workshops for varied groups.
“I'm very excited about launching this book,” she says. “It's essentially the course outline for the classes I offer. It covers every aspect of my wellness practice. These are important concepts I wanted to share.”
The book’s message, both simplistic and beautiful, is that love, happiness and acceptance begin within each of us. As a solo mother by choice of toddler twins and the granddaughter of Holocaust survivors, Tatner drew inspiration from her lineal descendants and ascendants to create a natural guide to happiness. In a rapidly changing world of rising uncertainty, insecurity and unrest, she shares this practice tool to help adults and children tune in to their thoughts and emotions, access their intuition, and allow more fun into their lives.
Tatner calls her wellness practice, the Law of Happy and she has an interesting story as to how that name came about. One particular evening, in early September 2006, Tatner had followed an intuitive nudge to call her grandmother. As they were concluding their conversation, her grandmother offered that she had one question: “Are you happy, Lauren?”
Tatner says she froze. She had never really thought about or asked myself that question. “Umm hmm” was the best I she could convincingly hum in response. “Good,” she promptly acknowledged, “because being happy is the most important thing!”
Those would be her grandmother’s very wise last-spoken words to Tatner as she made her transition into the spiritual realm on September 12, 2006. “Focused on my Future, I had been on a mission to earn my various law degrees,” she says. “I did value my education, but I was neither checking in with myself nor mindful about how I was feeling in my busy day-to-day life. I was living so much of my day outside of myself. Always in a rush, I had not really been present.
“My grandmother’s simple yet profound question, ‘Are you Happy?’ got me to look at my life and priorities from a different perspective. I embarked on an inner journey of exploration and discovery which has consisted of many stages and much practice over the years.”
In a fun and engaging way, this is now available as an e-book. It is being published in English and French. A Virtual book launch is planned for Wed. Nov. 9 (7 pm).You can RSVP at: https://www.lawofhappy.com/booklaunch
See my video interview with Tatner on our website.
