Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the show must go on and The McGill IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) Research Group will indeed hold its annual fundraising event — this year dubbed “Laugh Your Butt Off (At Home!)” on Thursday, Nov. 12 via Zoom, featuring international entertainer and mentalist Oz Pearlman. The evening will also serve as a tribute to the late Dr. Ernest Seidman, the renowned gastroenterologist who was a Professor of Medicine & Pediatrics, Canada Research Chair in Immune Mediated Gastrointestinal Disorders and the Bruce Kaufman Endowed Chair in IBD at McGill. He passed away shortly after last year’s fundraiser, after having improved the lives of thousands of patients in his 40-year career. Back by popular demand, Oz has been reading the minds of America’s Got Talent judges, audiences everywhere, and now Zoom viewers. In addition to a 45-minute show, Oz will be doing eight private meet-and-greets with some lucky sponsors. He joined me for Suburban ON AIR where he, yes, read my mind. Go to www.mcgillibd.ca for more about the event.
SMOKED MEAT KING: Montrealer Joel Tietolman, who runs the Mile End Deli in Brooklyn and Broadway star Adam Kantor join me on Suburban On Air to talk about a unique online Shabbat experience. Please see the video and a more thorough interview in my SJN feature on our website. Joel is the son of radio industry veteran Maurice Tietolman.
MILE END MISSION: Fundraising organizations continue to become innovative during this COVID-19 pandemic. The Mile End Community Mission is teaming up with Peri Kalivrousis and Petros Taverna Laurier for their annual Thanksgiving Benefit Dinner. On Oct. 22 the Mission will move their event, including guest speaker Rachel Bendayan (Outremont Liberal MP), to Zoom. All ticket purchasers will be able to enjoy a delicious meal prepared by Petros Laurier. Pickup is recommended, but delivery can be arranged. Proceeds will benefit those living below the poverty line. Reservations are required by Noon Oct. 15. This year alone the Mission expects to serve over 15,000 meals, fill 10,000 grocery bags and provide countless essential services to its growing membership. “We offer a safe and caring place where our members can always feel welcomed and receive the support they need,” said Director Linda Hachey. Info: https://mileendmission.org.
BROADCAST BOW: Mosé Persico continues to delight CTV Montreal viewers with his Mosé at the Movies feature, previewing mainly streaming and video on demand titles. He does so via his computer and gets top of the line stars, squeezing in a comprehensive capsule of the show and asks just the right questions.
THE LOSS OF MAXINE: Friends and family of Maxine Rosenblatt were shocked by her very sudden passing last week, only days after the birth of her first grandchild. Maxine was a wonderful person who appeared in this column often, notably for her work with Gloria’s Girls. The latter raised funds for ovarian cancer research at the Jewish General Hospital. Maxine’s late sister Gloria Shapiro passed away from the disease.
COHEN CHATTER: There have been some big developments in the restaurant takeout business. Some PF Chang’s favorites are now available at the new Cage Brasserie Sportive on Decarie (the former PF Chang’s) and Deville Dinerbar downtown will offer some favorites from the iconic Reuben’s Deli and Steakhouse…The Canadiens trade of Max Domi to the Columbus Blue Jackets is a major blow to the local fundraising efforts of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation for whom he became very active with the last two years. Domi is a diabetic and his true success story was a true inspiration to so many members…Jon Gurman of the M4SK Army was happy to meet Côte des Neiges-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery last week when she biked over to a local school and helped him hand out free masks to students. “These are my COVID-19 vaccine,” Gurman said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.