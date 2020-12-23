The faculty and students of Hebrew Foundation School (HFS) have a socially-distant surprise 100th birthday party planned for a very special individual on Jan. 8, 2021. For the past 15 years, these students have welcomed decorated Jewish veteran Willie Glaser to their Remembrance Day ceremony. As a Polish Jewish boy living in Germany, he was sent to England by his parents when the Second World War broke out. At the age of 17, he joined the Allied forces where he served as a soldier for seven years under the Polish and Canadian armies.
“Our students have learned and gained so much from Willie,” explained Stuart Cohen (no relation), a long-time English Language Arts teacher and alumni of the school who is spearheading the celebrations. “Willie doesn’t have any family living in Montreal and will be spending his birthday, where he has lived for much of the past nine months, alone in his apartment. We couldn’t let this milestone go uncelebrated.”
HFS students have made 100 birthday cards for Willie to mark the occasion and an art installation has been designed in honour of his service. It will hang in a prominent place in the school and will be unveiled to him via Zoom, along with video testimonials from prominent Montrealers and Members of Parliament, on the day of his birthday by a Grade 1 student who happens to be a relative of his late wife. As a special touch, Stuart has arranged for both a Blackwatch bagpiper as well as St. Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa to pay him a special visit.
When I worked at Canadian Jewish Congress over two decades ago I got to know Willie, who was volunteering in our Archives.
A GOOD SAMARITAN: Last week Christine Maydossian from Ryan Affaires publiques connected me to a very inspiring young businessman named Henry Zavriyev. He is a 26-year-old American of Russian descent who came here to attend Concordia, dabbled in real estate and began rehabilitating buildings with structural deficiencies. Recently, he was checking out a property and when the owner brought him to the basement he saw an endless array of toys. There were hundreds of boxes, valued at about $50,000. On the spot, Henry offered to buy them all for $30,000 and donate them to The Friendship Circle, an organization that provides assistance and support to young people with special needs and their families.
BROADCAST BOW: NDG native Charles-André Marchand recently paid a visit to the new Saga bookstore located on Upper Lachine Road, next to Momesso’s Italian Restaurant. He signed five copies of his latest book, Pègre QC Vol.2. Published by AdA in the Monarch collection, this is the second book of his history of organized crime in the province of Quebec. While working on his latest novel, Charles-André can still be heard weekly on radio at 91.9 FM Sports, where he hosts the Tailgate, a show about football (NFL, CFL, NCAA, USports), every Sunday Morning at 11 am.
COHEN CHATTER: West Islander Ben Cardilli and friends will present a one hour comedy show on Zoom this Sunday night at 8 pm with proceeds going to AMI Quebec, helping families manage the effects of mental illness through support, education, guidance, and advocacy. You can get a link via https://www.facebook.com/comedyconfession and make a donation. Mike Carrozza will be the featured performer.
