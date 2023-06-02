MIKE COHEN
Without Precedent: The Supreme Life of Rosalie Abella will open in Canadian theatres on Friday, June 9. The documentary is written and directed by Côte Saint-Luc-born Barry Avrich (The Talented Mr. Rosenberg, Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art) of the Melbar Entertainment Group and focuses on Rosalie Abella — Canada’s first female Jewish Supreme Court Judge and third female on the bench.
The film, which I got to preview, features interviews with author Margaret Atwood, former Prime Ministers Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Joe Clark, Charles Bronfman, former Canadian Jewish Congress CEO Bernie Farber, her late husband Irving Abella and her two sons Jacob and Zachary, among others. It recently had its world premiere at Hot Docs 2023.
You can see the film at the CineStarz Deluxe Cavendish and the Cineplex Forum. Irving Abella appears frequently in this extraordinary 84-minute documentary. All of the filming was done before he passed away last July. I had the great pleasure of working with Irving for a decade at Canadian Jewish Congress, for which he served as president for a three-year term. It was surreal to see him sitting with his wife, sharing his great sense of humour. I felt like he was still with us. His wife spoke so lovingly of him and the way Avrich treated his passing was touching.
“We had wrapped up filming when Irving passed away,” Avrich told me. “I asked Rosie if she would come back and talk about it for it became essential for me to have people see the film as not just a Rosalie Abella story, but a love story. So often marriages with two extraordinarily brilliant and accomplished people don’t work, but they found a path to support each other, raise two kids, and appreciate when one has to be in the shadow, in the spotlight, and vice versa. I generally don’t show rough cuts to people, but I showed a rough cut of the film to Rosalie Abella in a theatre alone with a box of tissues and she was extraordinarily emotional and speechless by the end.”
Rosalie Silberman Abella — “Rosie” to almost everyone who knows her — has built a breathtaking and pathbreaking legal legacy while becoming a human rights hero and icon. This is the story of an exceptional person who spent her entire life reminding us that we must never forget how the world looks to those who are vulnerable.
At 29 she was appointed as the youngest judge in Canadian history and left the Supreme Court as its longest-serving current member. As Canada’s first Jewish female Supreme Court Justice, she reflects on a career that made her a human rights hero. Considered by some as the “Canadian RBG,” she has been at the forefront of powerful and at times controversial legal decisions on employment equity, same sex marriage, constitutional law, and many more landmark cases. With a perspective and point of view shaped from being born in a displaced persons camp following the Holocaust and an immigrant to Canada at the age of four — she has dedicated her monumental career to serving many marginalized communities during her years on
Avrich already has more than 60 documentaries to his credit. He admits that chronicling the career of Justice Abella was by far his most nerve-racking experience yet. “I don’t have any training in law and here I am about to have a conversation with somebody who is so extraordinarily smart,” Avrich told Canadian Press. “With Rosalie Abella, she’s in a league of her own in terms of law and injustice, which was a completely foreign experience for me.”
The film begins from her earliest days, born in 1946 to two Holocaust survivors, to her status as the first female Jewish Supreme Court Judge in Canada. Avrich notes that he first became fascinated with Justice Abella when he interviewed her for his documentary Prosecuting Evil in 2018, which focused on Nuremberg war crimes prosecutor Ben Ferencz. “She was so accessible and you knew you were in the company of greatness even as she opted to make you feel great instead,” he said “You couldn’t genuinely become too nervous around her because she’d defuse the room by asking about your favourite film or the last Broadway musical that you saw, for instance.”
It was then Prime Minister Martin who nominated her to the Supreme Court in 2004. She talks about some of her more high profile cases, from same sex marriage to assisted suicide.
Avrich said that Justice Abella had originally approached him for advice as someone else had wanted to do a documentary on her. “I told her this was definitely a film I felt had to be made,” he recalled. “Then I thought about it and said that I’d actually like to do it.”
Justice Abella wanted to be a lawyer since childhood; her father was a lawyer in Poland as the Nazis invaded. Even as a child, her head was already swimming with contrarian thoughts and opinions she wasn’t afraid to voice. Beyond her iconic rulings, the film is a fun and fascinating opportunity to relish and appreciate how she became such an inspiration for so many while becoming the personification of a modern, fierce, uncompromising, and gracious champion of equal rights.
Back in 1984 it was Justice Abella who developed the idea of “employment equity” through a report that would address workplace inequality. Her work inspired the federal Employment Equity Act, passed in 1986, which is meant to address the disadvantages experienced by women, visible minorities, Indigenous Peoples, and persons with disabilities. It requires employers to improve the situation for those groups and accommodate differences when needed. She also extended these efforts, as Canadian Press reported, in 1998 in a landmark ruling to provide survivor benefits to same-sex partners.
“When you see a Supreme Court Judge, you immediately imagine the robes, formality, and an unapproachable nature, but you quickly realize that she’s a Broadway fan, piano player, mother, and loving wife,” says Avrich.
Established in 1997, Avrich’s Melbar Entertainment Group is one of North America’s largest producers of non-scripted content including acclaimed film and television productions, over 60 documentaries, 25 award winning stage to screen adaptations of theatrical productions including The Tempest with Oscar-winning actor Christopher Plummer and many live television productions such as the Canadian Screen Awards, the Sports Hall of Fame Awards, and the Scotiabank Giller Prize.
Co-producer Mark Selby produces high-rated, award-winning projects in broadcast, digital media, and live events, with a focus on collaborations with high-profile talent. He won two Canadian Screen Awards for Oscar Peterson: Black + White, a feature “docu-concert” that premiered at TIFF 2021 and is now streaming on Crave (Canada) and Hulu (USA). Recent credits include The Talented Mr. Rosenberg (a Hot Docs 2022 premiere now streaming on CBC Gem); From Ontario With Love, a live all-star New Year’s Eve TV concert; Bell Media documentary Howie Mandel: But Enough About Me; and CSA-nominated live primetime specials for the Scotiabank Giller Prize on CBC. www.markselby.ca
You can see a trailer here: https://vimeo.com/808372999
